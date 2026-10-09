Man arrested at Miami airport after allegedly smuggling birds in underwear

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A man was arrested at Miami International Airport after he allegedly tried to smuggle 10 live birds in his underwear.

According to a criminal complaint, obtained by the New York Times, People and ABC News, Alberto Hernandez Castillo entered Miami International Airport on Sunday after he said he was visiting family in Cuba.

When Hernandez Castillo arrived at the airport, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer selected him for a secondary inspection, People reports.

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Global News has not independently viewed the court documents.

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During the inspection, Hernandez Castillo said he had one carry-on, one fanny pack and filled out a Customs Entry Declaration Form in which he selected “no” to all declaration questions, including whether he was bringing any animals or wildlife into the country, according to the complaint.

The court documents said that CBP agents “observed an unexplained bulge on the front of [his] pelvis/waist area and noted that he appeared nervous,” ABC News reports.

Officers then brought Hernandez Castillo to a secure area and performed a pat-down and discovered six plastic tubes that were sewn into his underwear with live birds inside, according to the outlet.

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Investigators said eight of the birds were yellow-faced Grassquits and the other two were Blue Grosbeaks.

The Blue Grosbeaks are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and are not allowed as a pet in the U.S. without a federal permit.

Hernandez Castillo reportedly told CBP agents that the birds were for his “personal use.”

He was charged with smuggling goods and appeared in Miami Federal Court before being released on a US$25,000 personal surety bond, People reports.

Hernandez Castillo’s arraignment is set for Oct. 26.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also investigating the incident.

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A second man, Roberto Perez Quincosa, who arrived at the Miami International Airport on Tuesday, was also arrested after officers discovered a similar situation.

Perez Quincosa had a belt-like garment that held 11 live birds, using hair roller tubes with holes along their length and capped with netting material, the New York Times reports.

Perez Quincosa reportedly transported six Cuban Melodious finches and five Cuban Bullfinches, according to the outlet.

According to the criminal complaint, Perez Quincosa told officers that he knew bringing birds into the country was unlawful and he intended to breed and sell the birds in the U.S.

He was charged with smuggling goods into the United States.