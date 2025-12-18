More Epstein photos released by House Democrats as DOJ deadline looms

Send this page to someone via email

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released 68 previously unseen photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate on Thursday afternoon.

This comes a day before the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)’s deadline to release Epstein case records to the public arrives, which Donald Trump formalized on November 19. The law, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requires the government to share Epstein-related records by Dec. 19.

