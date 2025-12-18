Menu

More Epstein photos released by House Democrats as DOJ deadline looms

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 12:45 pm
1 min read
Jeffrey Epstein is pictured with an unidentified woman. View image in full screen
Jeffrey Epstein is pictured with an unidentified woman. House Oversight Committee
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released 68 previously unseen photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate on Thursday afternoon.

This comes a day before the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)’s deadline to release Epstein case records to the public arrives, which Donald Trump formalized on November 19. The law, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requires the government to share Epstein-related records by Dec. 19.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

