U.S. News

Donald Trump signs bill to release Jeffrey Epstein case files

By Seung Min Kim The Associated Press
Posted November 19, 2025 8:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Epstein files: U.S. House in near unanimous vote approves release of documents'
Epstein files: U.S. House in near unanimous vote approves release of documents
The U.S. House of Representatives have overwhelmingly voted to release the Justice Department’s files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Just days ago U.S. President Donald Trump shifted course and said Republicans should support the release of the documents. There was only one dissenting vote Tuesday as the Democrats and Republicans came together to agree on the issue after weeks and weeks of pressure from a bipartisan group of Congress members. Global’s Reggie Cecchini reports on what comes next.
President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday that compels his administration to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowing to political pressure from his own party after initially resisting those efforts.

Trump could have chosen to release many of the files on his own months ago.

“Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories,” Trump said in a social media post as he announced he had signed the bill.

Now, the bill requires the Justice Department to release all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in a federal prison in 2019, within 30 days. It allows for redactions about Epstein’s victims for ongoing federal investigations, but DOJ cannot withhold information due to “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

It was a remarkable turn of events for what was once a far-fetched effort to force the disclosure of case files from an odd congressional coalition of Democrats, one GOP antagonist of the president, and a handful of erstwhile Trump loyalists. As recently as last week, the Trump administration even summoned one Republican proponent of releasing the files, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, to the Situation Room to discuss the matter, although she did not change her mind.

Click to play video: 'DOJ will ‘follow the law with maximum transparency’ on Epstein files, Bondi says'
DOJ will ‘follow the law with maximum transparency’ on Epstein files, Bondi says
Trending Now

But over the weekend, Trump did a sharp U-turn on the files once it became clear that congressional action was inevitable. He insisted the Epstein matter had become a distraction to the GOP agenda and indicated he wanted to move on.

“I just don’t want Republicans to take their eyes off all of the Victories that we’ve had,” Trump said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon, explaining the rationale for his abrupt about-face.

The House passed the legislation on a 427-1 vote, with Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., being the sole dissenter. He argued that the bill’s language could lead to the release of information on innocent people mentioned in the federal investigation. The Senate later approved it unanimously, skipping a formal vote.

It’s long been established that Trump had been friends with Epstein, the disgraced financier who was close to the world’s elite. But the president has consistently said he did not know of Epstein’s crimes and had cut ties with him long ago.

Before Trump returned to the White House for a second term, some of his closest political allies helped fuel conspiracy theories about the government’s handling of the Epstein case, asserting a cover-up of potentially incriminating information in those files.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

