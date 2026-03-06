Who is Markwayne Mullin? Meet the man set to replace Kristi Noem as DHS secretary

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin to be the new Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after dismissing Kristi Noem from the role on Thursday.

But who is the first-term senator assigned to protect American interests on home soil?

Trump, who announced Mullin’s nomination on Truth Social, described the senator as a “MAGA Warrior” with the “wisdom” and “courage” to “Advance our America First Agenda.”

The president said that the 48-year-old Mullin is committed to keeping the U.S. border secure by stopping “migrant crime” and criminals from entering the country illegally and ending the “Scourge of Illegal Drugs.”

Speaking to reporters on the steps of the Capitol shortly after news of his nomination broke, Mullin declared his political stance, saying, “Yes, I’m a Republican, yes, I’m conservative,” he said, before reiterating his commitment to enforcing the Trump administration’s objective of protecting Americans.

“Once I make that transition, my focus is to keep the homeland secure; that’s going to be my focus, and we’re super excited about this opportunity,” he said.

Yes, he really is a former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

Mullin, known for his fiery retorts and outspokenness, grew up on his family’s ranch in Westville, Okla., where he and his wife, along with their six children, still live. Before he entered politics, Mullin was an undefeated MMA fighter with a professional record of 3-0.

Also a keen wrestler, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016 and has remained active in the wrestling community since his retirement. He continues to coach his children and other young wrestlers in his spare time, his website’s biography page says.

Senator Mullin received his degree in Applied Science in Construction Technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in 2010 and an honorary doctorate from Bacone College in 2018.

He is a 10-year Oklahoma congressman and first-term senator

Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2023, Mullin established himself as a Trump ally from the outset. Before assuming the role of senator, Mullin served 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives for Oklahoma’s 2nd District.

Outside the political sphere, his family owns and runs Mullin Plumbing, a large service company in the Tulsa region, and has founded numerous other companies, including Mullin Environmental and Rowan’s Steakhouse, a now-shuttered restaurant.

According to his official website, Mullin is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and is the first tribal citizen to serve in the U.S. Senate in nearly two decades. He is the second Cherokee Nation citizen to serve in the chamber.

“As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities,” Trump said Thursday.

He is aligned with Trump’s anti-immigration agenda

Mullin, whose candidacy still has to be confirmed by the Senate, thanked the president for his nomination.

“I am grateful to President Trump for nominating me to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” he wrote on X.

“I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the Senate and carrying out President Trump’s mission alongside the department’s many capable agencies and the thousands of patriots who keep us safe every day,” Mullin continued.

As a kid from Westville, it has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve the people of Oklahoma for the past thirteen years in both the House and Senate. I am grateful to President Trump for nominating me to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. I look forward to… — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) March 5, 2026

Mullin has shown support for DHS’ nationwide anti-immigration operation, including its efforts to detain undocumented immigrants — a pillar of Noem’s tenure — and has accused Democrats of treating the U.S. border like a “welcome mat.”

In March, he called on the opposition party to “end its blockade” of a DHS funding bill, which landed dead on arrival in the Senate for a third time on Thursday.

He publicly backed the U.S. and Israel’s co-ordinated strikes on Iran, telling Fox News last week, “We are not at war with Iran. What we’re doing is being very proactive on a threat to the United States … after 9/11 we made a promise — never again would we be caught flat-footed,” and accused the Biden administration of lining the pockets of “the largest state sponsor of terrorism on the planet.”

MULLIN: “We are not at war with Iran. What we’re doing is being very proactive on a threat to the United States… after 9/11 we made a promise— never again would we be caught flat footed.” pic.twitter.com/QvZbo82Dss — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) March 1, 2026

Disrupting decorum

Last month, Mullin called Texas Congressman Al Green an “idiot” and blamed him for disrupting decorum and being disrespectful after he held up a sign during Trump’s state of the union address that read, “Black People Aren’t Apes,” which resulted in Green being escorted out of the chamber.

View image in full screen Al Green (D-TX) holds up a sign as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his state of the union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mullin, a congressman present in the House Chamber on January 6, 2021, was famously photographed ducking down while others helped to barricade the doors.

View image in full screen Markwayne Mullins (in white shirt) is pictured ducking down in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP

In interviews following the riots, Mullin claimed he told the rioters he would deal with them physically if they broke through the doors, CNN reports.

Years later, when Trump floated pardoning the rioters — which he eventually did — Mullin urged the president to “look at the facts before he does something,” and argued that individuals who attack the police should be held accountable.

In one notorious incident in 2023, Mullin challenged Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters — a workers’ union — to a fight during a Senate hearing.

“This is a place you want to run your mouth. We can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here,” he told O’Brien.

O’Brien replied, “OK.”

Mullin said, “Well, stand your butt up then.”

“You stand your butt up,” O’Brien responded, at which Mullin stood up from his chair and appeared to start to charge, until Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders reminded him of his role as a U.S. Senator and told him to sit down.

When is Mullin expected to be sworn in?

Noem said her last day as DHS head would be March 31. The president said Mullin “will become” DHS secretary the same day. The U.S. Senate will have to vote to swear in Mullin, and as of this writing, it’s not clear when that vote will occur.