Kristi Noem, who oversaw ICE operations, moved to new ‘special envoy’ role

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Kristi Noem has been reassigned from secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and “will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that “the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026.”

He said that Noem, “who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!, will be moving to the new role of ‘Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.'”

9:40 Krist Noem blames ‘violent’ protesters for Minneapolis chaos

The new role is part of Trump’s “new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland,'” he added.

Following the announcement, Noem thanked Trump for appointing her as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas and said she looks forward to working with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“The Western Hemisphere is absolutely critical for U.S. security. In this new role, I will be able to build on the partnerships and national security expertise, I forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Noem wrote.

“We have made historic accomplishments at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again: we delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100% faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard,” her post concluded.

Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. @SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 5, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

In his Truth Social post, Trump said that Mullin has “done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma” while serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives and three years in senate.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” he continued. “As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities.”

Trump said that Mullin will work tirelessly to “Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.”

“Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security,” his post concluded.

View image in full screen Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Mullin would need to be confirmed by the Senate, but under a federal law governing executive branch vacancies, he would be allowed to serve as an acting Homeland Security secretary as long as his nomination is formally pending.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump made the announcement two days after Noem faced a grilling on Capitol Hill from GOP members as well as Democrats.

Noem is the first Cabinet secretary to leave during Trump’s second term. Her departure caps a tumultuous tenure overseeing immigration enforcement tactics that have been met with protests and lawsuits.

Noem has faced waves of criticism as she’s overseen Trump’s immigration crackdown, especially since the shooting deaths of two protesters — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — in Minneapolis at the hands of immigration enforcement officers. The former South Dakota governor was also criticized over the way her department has spent billions of dollars allocated to it by Congress.

Some notable people in the U.S. political sphere made some remarks about Noem’s departure from DHS.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shared a video to X, writing, “Kristi Noem has been fired. Good riddance. But the problems at DHS go much deeper than any one person. The President must rein in ICE and end the violence.”

Kristi Noem has been fired. Good riddance. But the problems at DHS go much deeper than any one person. The President must rein in ICE and end the violence. pic.twitter.com/qiDNiQK4dp — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 5, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote, “Kristi Noem is gone. Pam Bondi is next. Keep the pressure on these extremists.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker shared a video on X, saying, “Hey Kristi Noem, don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Here’s your legacy: corruption and chaos. Parents and children teargassed. Moms and nurses, U.S. citizens, getting shot in the face. Now that you’re gone, don’t think you get to just walk away. I guarantee you, you will still be held accountable.”

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Kristi Noem. pic.twitter.com/p6SPcRztFw — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 5, 2026

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Noem has done “a stunning amount of damage and it’s good she’s gone.”

Story continues below advertisement

“But this doesn’t change the fact that we need a complete overhaul of DHS, impartial investigations into the killings of two American citizens, and information on children that were taken from Minnesota,” he wrote in a post on X.

—with files from The Associated Press