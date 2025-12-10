Menu

Highway 1 east of Golden, B.C. closed due to crash, snowy weather

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 10, 2025 6:53 pm
1 min read
The accident on Highway 1 east of Golden B.C. View image in full screen
The accident on Highway 1 east of Golden B.C. Courtesy of Megan Crandall, The Golden Star.
Highway 1 is closed east of Golden, B.C., due to a crash and snowy weather.

The Golden-Field RCMP said the accident happened at 6:22 a.m. when a semi truck and trailer spun out and crossed the barrier, blocking all four lanes of Highway 1.

That semi truck was then struck by a second semi truck and a car.

Investigators have determined that the snowy weather played a significant role in the incident.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries in this incident, but the highway was closed for some time,” Cpl. Brett Urano, the RCMP spokesperson said in a statement.

“The highway is closed in both directions due to the vehicle incident and avalanche control.”

RCMP remind drivers to be mindful of road conditions before heading out and to drive to the conditions.

