Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ontario government routinely ignoring environmental consultations, AG finds

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted December 2, 2025 11:06 am
1 min read
Water rushes down a waterfall on the Aux Sables River in Chutes provincial park near Massey, Ont., on Aug. 18, 2025. View image in full screen
Water rushes down a waterfall on the Aux Sables River in Chutes provincial park near Massey, Ont., on Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Colin N. Perkel
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ford government is routinely making decisions before environmental consultations have concluded and under-resourcing public education about those consultations, the auditor general has found in her annual report.

Under Ontario’s Environmental Bill of Rights, the government is required to give public notice of decisions which could impact the environment, listen to feedback and, in some cases, trigger investigations.

Over several years, the auditor general has charted an apparent disregard for those rules from the Progressive Conservatives, exempting some laws from them entirely and passing others before consultations had been completed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The pattern, Auditor General Shelley Spence concluded, is reducing the public’s ability to shape legislation which affects them.

“We conclude that, together, the Province’s actions, inaction and decisions in recent years are eroding Ontarians’ EBR rights and opportunities to participate meaningfully in the government’s environmental decision-making,” she wrote in her annual report, published Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2019, Spence found the Progressive Conservatives have passed laws that impact the environment without any consultation and passed others while those consultations were still underway. Some projects have been exempted altogether, and courts have twice found them to have contravened environmental rights.

Trending Now

“The Province has been taking actions that had rarely or never been taken since the EBR was enacted in 1994,” Spence wrote.

The auditor general made 12 recommendations to the government to improve its compliance, only nine of which have been accepted.

The Ford government rejected recommendations to carry out a public consultation on committing to Health Canada’s reduced guideline for lead in drinking water, rejected the suggestion that all consultations should explain the environmental impact of a proposal and said it would not refrain from exempting some projects from those consultations.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices