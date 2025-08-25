Police investigating after another Surrey business targeted with gunfire

See more sharing options

Surrey police are investigating another shooting targeting a local business as fears about extortion attempts in the community continue to mount.

Police said they responded to a reported break-in attempt at a business near 128 Street and 80 Avenue, where they found a damaged door.

Investigators say the door appears to have been shot at.

It’s believed the incident happened sometime between Saturday and Monday morning.

“It’s a very busy area, a very busy strip mall, I want to say there’s 20 to 30 businesses so I want to say there will be some camera footage that (we) will be able to get our hands on,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police at 604-599-0502.