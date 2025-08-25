Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after another Surrey business targeted with gunfire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 25, 2025 6:27 pm
1 min read
Police at the scene of a shooting targeting a business in Surrey. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting targeting a business in Surrey. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Surrey police are investigating another shooting targeting a local business as fears about extortion attempts in the community continue to mount.

Police said they responded to a reported break-in attempt at a business near 128 Street and 80 Avenue, where they found a damaged door.

Investigators say the door appears to have been shot at.

Click to play video: 'Shots fired at Surrey car wash after extortion attempts, says owner'
Shots fired at Surrey car wash after extortion attempts, says owner
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It’s believed the incident happened sometime between Saturday and Monday morning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s a very busy area, a very busy strip mall, I want to say there’s 20 to 30 businesses so I want to say there will be some camera footage that (we) will be able to get our hands on,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police at 604-599-0502.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices