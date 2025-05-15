Newfoundland riding recount work could go into weekend. What to know

See more sharing options

Elections Canada says officials have vowed to work through the weekend if necessary to complete a vote recount in a central Newfoundland riding.

Spokesperson Matthew McKenna says all the ballots cast in the Terra Nova-The Peninsulas riding – more than 41,000 – have been counted for a second time.

He says the judge overseeing the process must now hear and consider arguments from the parties about which of the roughly 1,000 disputed ballots should be included in the final count.

McKenna said it is hard to tell when a winner might be determined.

Elections Canada ordered the recount when the initial tally for the April 28 federal election showed Liberal Anthony Germain winning the riding with just 12 votes more than Conservative Jonathan Rowe.

The margin was close enough to trigger an automatic judicial recount, according to Elections Canada rules.