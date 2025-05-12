SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

Recount begins in Newfoundland riding where Liberals hold narrow lead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2025 2:48 pm
1 min read
Canada Election 2025: Recount in Terra Nova-The Peninsulas set for Monday
A judicial recount is underway in a rural Newfoundland riding where the Liberals finished with a 12-vote lead.

The recount in the Terra Nova—The Peninsulas riding in central Newfoundland is one of four that Elections Canada ordered after last month’s federal election.

Three of those recounts were automatically triggered because the winning margin was less than one one-thousandth of the valid votes cast in the riding.

Click to play video: 'Recount sees Liberals take Quebec riding of Terrebonne by single vote'
Recount sees Liberals take Quebec riding of Terrebonne by single vote

In Windsor-Tecumseh, Conservative Kathy Borrelli finished ahead of Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk by 77 votes — just above the threshold for an automatic recount — but an Ontario Superior Court judge last week ordered a review.

Elections Canada said in an email it could be “a day or two” before the recount in Newfoundland determines whether Liberal Anthony Germain really did beat Conservative Jonathan Rowe.

On Saturday, a recount in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne resulted in the Liberals winning by just one vote.

The party now holds 170 seats in the House of Commons, two shy of the 172 needed for a majority government.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

