Recount begins in Newfoundland riding where Liberals hold narrow lead

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A judicial recount is underway in a rural Newfoundland riding where the Liberals finished with a 12-vote lead.

The recount in the Terra Nova—The Peninsulas riding in central Newfoundland is one of four that Elections Canada ordered after last month’s federal election.

Three of those recounts were automatically triggered because the winning margin was less than one one-thousandth of the valid votes cast in the riding.

2:11 Recount sees Liberals take Quebec riding of Terrebonne by single vote

In Windsor-Tecumseh, Conservative Kathy Borrelli finished ahead of Liberal Irek Kusmierczyk by 77 votes — just above the threshold for an automatic recount — but an Ontario Superior Court judge last week ordered a review.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Canada said in an email it could be “a day or two” before the recount in Newfoundland determines whether Liberal Anthony Germain really did beat Conservative Jonathan Rowe.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Saturday, a recount in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne resulted in the Liberals winning by just one vote.

The party now holds 170 seats in the House of Commons, two shy of the 172 needed for a majority government.