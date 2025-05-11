SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Harvest tower with chive aioli

By Alex Chen Special to Global News
Posted May 11, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Asparagus can be one of the ingredients on the harvest tower. (Gerald Holmes/Strawberry Center/Cal Poly San Luis Obispo/Forestry Images via AP. View image in full screen
Asparagus can be one of the ingredients on the harvest tower. (Gerald Holmes/Strawberry Center/Cal Poly San Luis Obispo/Forestry Images via AP.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Recipe courtesy of Alex Chen, partner and chef at Wild Blue Restaurant and Bar in Whistler.

Visit your neighbourhood farmer’s market or grocery store for a fresh selection of local, seasonal vegetables. Look for:

  • Baby beets
  • Radishes
  • Baby lettuce
  • Asparagus
  • Broccolini
  • Baby carrots
  • Other favourite or farmer-recommended vegetables (“Baby” or small sizes)

 

Chive Oil

Ingredients:

1 cup of whole chives

1 cup of avocado oil

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Method:

  1. Bring 1 liter of water to a rolling boil, add in salt
  2. Add in chive to blanch for 20 seconds
  3. Strain the water out and let chive sit for 1 minutes
  4. Squeeze out the water from the blanched chives
  5. In the Vitamix or a blender, add in blanch chives and oil
  6. Process until oil becomes very green
  7. Strain the oil though a cheese cloth in room temperature

Chive emulsion yields 1 cup of chive oil.

 

Story continues below advertisement

Chive Aioli 

Ingredients:

1 cup of chive oil (above)

Trending Now

2 egg yolks

⅙ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar or lemon juice

½ tsp Dijon mustard

Small dash of Tabasco sauce

Method:

  1. In a mixing bowl add in egg yolks, salt, white balsamic vinegar and Dijon
  2. Then slowly add chive oil to emulsify
  3. Then balance with lemon juice and Tabasco
  4. Pour Aioli into small serving bowl

Harvest Tower Arrangement:

  1. Wash all vegetables and slice or chop them into desired shapes and individual pieces
  2. Place the bowl of aioli in the middle of a serving platter
  3. Arrange the vegetables around the aioli
  4. Add edible flowers or other decor if you wish
  5. Serve and enjoy!

Sponsored content

AdChoices