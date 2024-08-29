Cycling Without Age offers the great outdoors to those with mobility challenges

Send this page to someone via email

A Metro Vancouver cycling service is helping seniors and those with mobility challenges escape social isolation, explore the great outdoors and have fun.

Cycling Without Age North Shore offers free rides in specialty-made bikes to those who many not otherwise be able to cycle themselves.

“For some seniors who might be isolated or mobility compromised, it’s actually quite difficult to get out and enjoy nature, enjoy the places where we live and enjoy meeting and conversing with other people,” Silver Harbour Seniors’ Activity Centre executive director Annwen Loverin said.

“Sometimes when a senior is or feels isolated, it can have a really negative effect on their mental health. Especially if you feel that you’re stuck at home or stuck in your residence or care facility. Cycling without age enables people to broaden their perspectives. It really is an uplifting experience.”

Mary Ann Smith is one of the many riders who has taken advantage of the program. She joined others recently for a ride around Bridgman Park in North Vancouver.

“This is my second time. I would like to come in third,” she said.

“It’s good for our spirit to be out in the fresh air and looking at all the fun that children are having.”

The program began in Denmark in 2012 and has since spread to communities around the world. Cycling Without Age North Shore came around in 2019 at the Silver Harbour Seniors’ Activity Centre.

Since then, membership has grown to include 15 seniors’ residences and around 580 passengers as of 2023. The program has 30 volunteer cyclists and three electric trishaws, including one which can carry a wheelchair. They are expecting a fourth in the near future.

The organization is also hoping to reach more seniors who live at home and may not get out very often.

Cycling Without Age has 13 chapters across BC, and they’re all listed on the Cycling Without Age Canada website.