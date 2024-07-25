Menu

Crime

Deadly Surrey stabbing victim identified as 47-year-old man

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect sought in deadly Surrey stabbing'
Suspect sought in deadly Surrey stabbing
Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly stabbing in Surrey Tuesday night. As Andrea Macpherson reports, police were first called to the area about a fight.
Homicide investigators have identified the man killed in a Surrey, B.C., stabbing on Tuesday as 47-year-old Jason Richard Gill.

Gill was found on King George Boulevard near 66 Avenue shortly before midnight suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Witnesses had reported a fight and told police they saw a man fleeing the scene, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

On Thursday, IHIT said it did not believe the killing was linked to the B.C. gang conflict, but said it was still working to determine if Gill and his attacker knew each other or what the motive was in the stabbing.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation, and investigators are working to determine the motive,” IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper said in a media release.

“If you saw a male matching the suspect description in the area around the time of the homicide, please contact IHIT immediately.”

The suspect is described as six feet tall and clean-shaven with short, sandy blond hair.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing, has video shot in the area at the time or has other information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

 

