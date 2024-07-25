Deadly Surrey stabbing victim identified as 47-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have identified the man killed in a Surrey, B.C., stabbing on Tuesday as 47-year-old Jason Richard Gill.

Gill was found on King George Boulevard near 66 Avenue shortly before midnight suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Witnesses had reported a fight and told police they saw a man fleeing the scene, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

On Thursday, IHIT said it did not believe the killing was linked to the B.C. gang conflict, but said it was still working to determine if Gill and his attacker knew each other or what the motive was in the stabbing.

2:02 Premiers cite Tori Dunn homicide in call for bail system reform

“We are in the early stages of the investigation, and investigators are working to determine the motive,” IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you saw a male matching the suspect description in the area around the time of the homicide, please contact IHIT immediately.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect is described as six feet tall and clean-shaven with short, sandy blond hair.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing, has video shot in the area at the time or has other information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.