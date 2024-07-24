Surrey stabbing leaves man dead, search for suspect continues

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Surrey, B.C., are investigating a homicide in Newton.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of King George Boulevard just before midnight following reports of a fight.

Police said they found a man suffering from stab wounds, who died at the scene.

It is unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other or what started the altercation.

The suspect in the case is described as a man, six feet tall and clean-shaven with short, sandy blond hair.

King George Boulevard remains closed between 64th Avenue and 68th Avenue while the investigation continues.