Saskatoon Public Library announces new writer in residence

The Saskatoon Public Library has announced its 2024/2025 writer-in-residence.

“It’s so fantastic to have, a writer here that is so well versed in different genres of writing, in the community. And I think will be a very good catalyst for the writing community and for, you know, people to learn some different angles about their writing,” said Beth Cote, Interim director of Libraries and CEO of Saskatoon Public Library.

Garry Thomas Morse, an accomplished novelist and poet will be filling the role.

Garry Thomas Morse, an accomplished novelist and poet will be filling the role.

Morse is known for his several collections of poetry including ‘Discovery Passages’ which explores the history of his Kwakwaka’wakw Indigenous ancestors, fiction series The Chaos! Quincunx, novel ‘Death in Vancouver’ and novel ‘Yams Do Not Exist’, which takes place in Regina and Winnipeg and features an afterlife sequence set in Saskatoon.

“So, I was living on the edge of the prairies with (only) the hares to talk to,” said Morse. “And I wrote a book called Yams Do Not Exist. And it sort of takes (place) half in Regina and half of it in Winnipeg. And then there’s an afterlife sequence in Saskatoon, because I was quite inspired even with years ago.”

Morse will host workshops, provide individual guidance to local writers.

“It’s a free service of the public. So, what you can do is the information will be available starting in August where you can register for workshops,” said Morse.

“We have a lot of people who come and do the one on one, workshops with, with the writer in residence. So, bringing in their own writing and kind of working through some of the things that they might be struggling with and learning about process,” said Cote.

“They can register through the website. And then they can also just come and pop in and visit them during office hours and meet them and see if they can schedule a time that way, too,” said Jenny Ryan, Saskatoon Public library community librarian.

Morse said he also will be writing a Saskatoon-based novel and poetry collection during his residency.

“I’ve got a plan for the novel, so far, it’s tentatively titled Toontown,” said Morse.

“So, there’s an aspiring screenwriter, and he goes around Saskatoon, but he also works on these scripts — so there’s fragments of scripted, almost like movie style bits that come into the novel. And they keep reflecting and changing and adding layers of reality to what his everyday life (is like) and how he’s turning that into almost like movie structures.”

He has served two other residencies one at the University of Toronto in 2018 and one at the University of Winnipeg in 2019.

“It’s really gratifying to, to get a position like this. I haven’t. I did a residency, some years back at University of Toronto. That was where I was conducting a full workshop, and that was cool. And so, it’s nice to have those opportunities to do those kinds of things again.”