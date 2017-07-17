Ed Sheeran’s ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo receives mixed reviews from fans
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere.
Game of Thrones Season 7 premiered on Sunday night and the episode featured an unexpected character.
Ed Sheeran made a cameo appearance as a Lannister soldier with his campfire singing catching the attention of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) who was passing by but then cautiously joined their party for dinner.
“It’s a pretty song. I’ve never heard it before,” Arya says. Sheeran’s unnamed character replies, “It’s a new one.”
The song sung by Sheeran was from lyrics in George R.R. Martin’s novel A Dance with Dragons, where they were sung by a drunk Tyrion:
“He rode through the streets of the city / Down from his hill on high / O’er the winds and the steps and the cobbles / He rode to a woman’s sigh / For she was his secret treasure / She was his shame and his bliss / And a chain and a keep are nothing / Compared to a woman’s kiss / For hands of gold are always cold / But a woman’s hands are warm.”
In March at the South by Southwest festival, co-showrunner David Benioff explained Sheeran’s cameo saying, “We knew that Maisie was a big fan of Ed Sheeran and for years we’ve been trying to get him on the show so we can surprise Maisie. This year we finally did it.”
Fans joked on Twitter about the Thinking Out Loud singer’s cameo. Some were suggesting that Arya kill off Sheeran’s character.
Some people were generally confused by his appearance.
Some fans of the show seemed more irritated by his appearance, even calling the show “less authentic.”
Some saw the perfect opportunity to create some jokes using Sheeran’s song lyrics.
Other GoT fans were happy to see the familiar face on the screen.
