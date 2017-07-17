Ed Sheeran’s ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo receives mixed reviews from fans

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premiered on Sunday night and the episode featured an unexpected character.

Ed Sheeran made a cameo appearance as a Lannister soldier with his campfire singing catching the attention of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) who was passing by but then cautiously joined their party for dinner.

“It’s a pretty song. I’ve never heard it before,” Arya says. Sheeran’s unnamed character replies, “It’s a new one.”

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

The song sung by Sheeran was from lyrics in George R.R. Martin’s novel A Dance with Dragons, where they were sung by a drunk Tyrion:

“He rode through the streets of the city / Down from his hill on high / O’er the winds and the steps and the cobbles / He rode to a woman’s sigh / For she was his secret treasure / She was his shame and his bliss / And a chain and a keep are nothing / Compared to a woman’s kiss / For hands of gold are always cold / But a woman’s hands are warm.”

Here is Ed Sheeran's special appearance on #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3Rnnos5gYe — Hi! Watch This (@HiWatchThis) July 17, 2017

In March at the South by Southwest festival, co-showrunner David Benioff explained Sheeran’s cameo saying, “We knew that Maisie was a big fan of Ed Sheeran and for years we’ve been trying to get him on the show so we can surprise Maisie. This year we finally did it.”

Fans joked on Twitter about the Thinking Out Loud singer’s cameo. Some were suggesting that Arya kill off Sheeran’s character.

If Arya kills Ed Sheeran this will be the best Game of Thrones ever — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) July 17, 2017

I only want to know if Arya is going to kill Ed Sheeran — Mery Sargent Clark (@MerySargent) July 17, 2017

Never thought I would tweet this but… I think we can all agree that Arya should kill Ed Sheeran — Tim (@AdvntrsOfTimTim) July 17, 2017

Top Three Characters I've wanted to see murdered on Game of Thrones

3. Joffrey

2. Ramsey

1. Ed Sheeran — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 17, 2017

Some people were generally confused by his appearance.

Ed Sheeran what are you doing here? — Chay (@OhMyChay) July 17, 2017

This is a show with dragons and I still can't believe that Ed Sheeran is currently on screen. #GameOfThrones — Nivea Serrao (@NiveaSerrao) July 17, 2017

When Ed Sheeran's presence in #GoTS7 throws you off but the song he was singing is a bop. pic.twitter.com/KuGXzcueyP — cookies&Corinthians (@AKempChronicles) July 17, 2017

Some fans of the show seemed more irritated by his appearance, even calling the show “less authentic.”

Why did they put Ed Sheeran in GoT… it feels less authentic and cheap 😡 — James Joyce (@bustamoby_) July 17, 2017

With the addition of Ed Sheeran, can we now officially say that #GameOfThrones has jumped the shark? — Randi Lee (@lee_randi) July 17, 2017

it was a good episode, the ed sheeran scene was completely forced , no need for that at all, took me completely out of it ,terrible. — n0BBsiemagic (@n0BBsiemagic) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran in GOT is one of the most ridiculously out of place things since…well David Beckham in that King Arthur movie. — Liam Donovan (@LJDonovan11) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran was so unnecessary. Don't do it again #GameOfThrones This is not Gossip Girl guys ☕️🐸 #GoTS7 — Ken Decaumartin (@iamverystylish) July 17, 2017

Why is ed sheeran in GOT? can I not enjoy anything in life — g (@sxulpturs) July 17, 2017

Friends, please tell me more about how seeing Ed Sheeran in your dragon show is unrealistic. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) July 17, 2017

Some saw the perfect opportunity to create some jokes using Sheeran’s song lyrics.

Ed Sheeran's going to meet Brandon Stark and be like "when your legs don't work like they used to before".#GoTS7 — Alina Khan (@thealinamahsud) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran on #GoTS7…

The club isn't the best place to find a lover, so the Riverlands is where I go…" pic.twitter.com/0EvQHRODnN — ∞ Aoife Mairéad ॐ (@TriggerHippieTV) July 17, 2017

Only way to justify Ed Sheeran's #GameOfThrones cameo is for him to greet Bran with: "When your legs don't work like they used to before…" — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran's cameo on #GameOfThrones has everyone playing wordplay on his songs. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/368BkUsPwF — Earning Online (@_0nline_Inc0me) July 17, 2017

Arya telling Ed Sheeran that she's gonna kill the queen. She's thinking out loud #GameOfThrones #WinterIsHere — Big D (@D3333licious) July 17, 2017

So @EdSheeran time traveled into #GameOfThrones to invent singing: "For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman's hands are warm" pic.twitter.com/pzKddLDXen — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) July 17, 2017

Arya: That's a pretty song. I've never heard it before.

Ed Sheeran: It's new. Buy my album ÷ on iTunes #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 — Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) July 17, 2017

Ed Sheeran's really looking for that castle on the hill, huh #GameOfThrones — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) July 17, 2017

Other GoT fans were happy to see the familiar face on the screen.

ED SHEERAN IN GAME OF THRONES, I'M FREAKING OUT — cathlyn ☾ pham (@50percentC) July 17, 2017

#GoTS7 Ed Sheeran: literally says two lines Me: pic.twitter.com/4sddM6r5rn — Virginia e Cecilia (@jaimelsnnister) July 17, 2017

ED SHEERAN IS IN GAME OF THRONES I REPEAT ED SHEERAN IS IN GAME OF THRONES — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) July 17, 2017

ED SHEERAN I forgot he was gonna be here!! Ahhaha 😂❤️ #GameofThrones — Lyanni (@Lyannixx) July 17, 2017

Me seeing Ed Sheeran on #GameOfThrones l pic.twitter.com/DEaCSUbrVa — shaazia ebrahim (@shaazzeea) July 17, 2017