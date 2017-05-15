‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs: George R.R. Martin reveals 5 prequels in the works

Game of Thrones was supposed to have four different spinoffs in the works but author George R.R. Martin has revealed that there are now five.

News emerged earlier this month that a number of spinoffs will be made once the main story ends after its eighth season next year.

HBO confirmed that the network had closed deals with four different writers “to each explore different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.

The first four projects, as previously announced, are being written by Max Borenstein (Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class, Kingsmen: The Secret Service and its sequel), Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale and Mystic River) and Carly Wray (Mad Men and The Leftovers) with GoT author Martin collaborating on all four of the potential shows.

“We had four scripts in development when I arrived in L.A. last week, but by the time I left we had five,” Martin wrote.

“Every one of the four has visited me here in Santa Fe, some of them more than once, and we’ve spent days together discussing their ideas, the history of Westeros and the world beyond, and sundry details found only in The World of Ice & Fire and The Lands of Ice & Fire,” Martin wrote of the writers in a blog post on his LiveJournal.

The GoT author describes the fifth writer as “a great guy and a fine writer, and aside from me and maybe Elio [Garcia] and Linda [Antonsson], I don’t know anyone who knows and loves Westeros as well as he does.”

Martin declined to announce the name of the fifth writer and HBO has yet to comment on the intel from Martin’s new blog post.

He also clarified that while five shows are being developed, it’s unlikely that all of them will make it to air, or at least not all at once. “What we do have here is an order for four — now five — pilot scripts. How many pilots will be filmed, and how many series might come out of that, remains to be seen,” Martin wrote.

“Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel,” he added. “Some may not even be set on Westeros. Rather than ‘spinoff’ or ‘prequel’, however, I prefer the term ‘successor show.’ That’s what I’ve been calling them.”

Martin clarified that neither the Dunk and Egg or Robert’s Rebellion was among the five prequels.

“Eventually, sure, I’d love that, and so would many of you. But I’ve only written and published three novellas to date, and there are at least seven or eight or 10 more I want to write. We all know how slow I am, and how fast a television show can move. I don’t want to repeat what happened with Game of Thrones itself, where the show gets ahead of the books. When the day comes that I’ve finished telling all my tales of Dunk & Egg, then we’ll do a TV show about them … but that day is still a long ways off.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on July 16.