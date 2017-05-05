‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs: HBO confirms four are in the works

Fans were sad to hear HBO mega-hit Game Of Thrones will be ending after Season 8, but they shouldn’t get to ready to leave Westeros just yet. HBO has announced that four different GoT spinoffs are coming.

It has been confirmed that HBO has closed deals with four different writers “to each explore different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe,” says a spokesperson in a statement to Variety.

Max Borenstein (Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class, Kingsmen: The Secret Service and its sequel), Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale and Mystic River) and Carly Wray (Mad Men and The Leftovers) have all signed on to write in collaboration with GoT author Martin.

The statement continues, “There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.”

It appears GoT writers Dan Weiss and David Benioff won’t be a part of the development of the new projects due to scheduling conflicts. The duo is currently finishing up with the upcoming seventh season and “already writing and preparing for the eighth and final season.”

“We have kept them up to date on our plans and they will be attached, along with George R. R. Martin, as executive producers on all projects,” says the spokesperson. “We will support them as they take a much deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete.”

Will Jon Snow, Khaleesi or the last of the Stark children get a spinoff? It might be a while until we find out, until then – Season 7 of Game of Thrones returns July 16.