‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 photos: HBO releases batch of new images

Winter is almost here.

On Thursday, HBO released 15 new images from Game of Thrones Season 7, and they’re tantalizing to say the least. The photos come nearly one month after the release of the upcoming season’s trailer.

No new characters are introduced in the photos, but the stills do offer a look at returning characters Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Cersei (Lena Headey), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner) and more.

Check them out, below.

Game of Thrones fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

The previously released teaser trailer, titled Long Walk, is made from entirely new footage, and appears to be hinting to viewers that one of these three hopefuls is going to take over the world. That is, if the foreboding Night King (leader of the terrifying White Walkers) at the end of the trailer doesn’t take care of them all first.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on July 16.

