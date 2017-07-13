‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 premiere photos released

HBO has released a new set of photos teasing the long-awaited return of Game of Thrones.

Images include Brienne sparring with Podrick at Winterfell, Dolorous Edd bearing a torch, Lyanna Mormont speaking, Daenerys approaching the throne at Dragonstone, a large painted map of Westeros and more.

Check them out, below.

In April, HBO released 15 images from Game of Thrones Season 7, nearly one month after the release of the first trailer.

With a shortened season this time around (there are only seven episodes instead of the usual 10), there will be more action and drama crammed into each episode and this trailer has certainly upped the anticipation of what’s to come.

HBO has already announced that the season finale will be the longest Game of Thrones episode to date, lasting 81 minutes.

Season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’ starts up on July 16 on HBO Canada.

All photos courtesy of HBO