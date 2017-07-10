B.C. wildfire status Monday: 10,000 residents forced from their homes

Wildfires continue to blaze across the province with dozens of communities under evacuation orders or alerts. About 10,000 people have been forced from their homes.

A province-wide state of emergency remains in place due to around 220 wildfires burning across B.C.

“It’s certainly been an extraordinarily busy period over the last few days,” said Kevin Skrepnek, chief fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

More than 100 fires started on Friday, along with almost 100 new fires on Saturday and 29 new blazes on Sunday.

“A number of those are interface fires that have led to evacuations, both evacuation alerts and orders,” said Skrepnek. “And unfortunately, as we’ve been seeing with the weather forecast that’s developing, not a lot of relief expected for the next three to five days.”

Crews will be monitoring the wind conditions closely as they can change quickly and pose new threats for the firefighters on scene. Some lightning is expected in southeastern B.C. on Monday but it should also come with rain, which could bring some relief.

100 Mile House was one of the communities evacuated on Sunday night, and Skrepnek said this was done out of an “abundance of caution” due to shifting winds. He said he was not aware of any structures lost in the community overnight.

A wildfire near Ashcroft remains at 4,400 hectares Monday. Skrepnek said there is a lot of smoke coming from that fire and evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

“With a fire of this size it always has the potential to change direction on us,” he added.

Near Williams Lake, numerous large wildfires are zero per cent contained.

“[We are] still monitoring all the fires around the Williams Lake area and understanding where the resources are and get a good idea of what we’re dealing with,” said Noelle Kekula, fire information officer for the Central Cariboo complex.

“We’ve got contract crews and lots of locals with heavy equipment working the containment lines.”

“Our number one priority is property and structures,” Kekula said. “We’ve got numerous properties around the Williams Lake area. Other priorities are hydro lines, fibre optic lines, making sure people are connected with the outside world… and keeping the highways open for the evacuees.”

A 1,500-hectare fire burning north of Princeton Monday remains zero per cent contained. A mandatory evacuation order area has now been expanded to 301 total homes. The order includes Highway 5A between Cedar Creek Road and Dry Lake. It now includes all of Summer Creek Road and Missezula Lake. Anyone at nearby recreation sites are advised to leave immediately.

Skrepnek said about $47 million has been spent so far on fighting the wildfires, but that number is from Friday and will have gone up after the extensive fire activity over the weekend.

“To have this number of fires burning, it’s not unprecedented,” added Skrepnek. “Typically in the summer, it’s not unusual to have a few hundred fires, active fires, at once. What has made this unusual is the aggressiveness of these fires, the speed with which they grew on Friday and just the fact that they’re so close to communities as well. That’s just really set the stage for where we’re at now in terms of how many impacts these incidents are having to the public.”

Additional resources are being brought in to assist B.C. firefighters working around the province. A crew of 21 firefighters from New Brunswick are headed to B.C., while Saskatoon is sending two tankers, one aircraft and over 30 firefighters, along with incident command staff, to help with the state of emergency.

