BC Wildfire
July 10, 2017 1:28 pm
Updated: July 10, 2017 2:02 pm

Ashcroft wildfire grows to 4,400 hectares: Evacuation orders remain in place

By Online News Producer  Global News

Global BC’s Paul Haysom is in Kamloops outside the evacuation centre with more on the state of the fire in Ashcroft and how you can help.

A A

The Ashcroft wildfire has grown to 4,400 hectares and numerous evacuation orders remain in place on Monday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says structures have been lost due to this fire but it has not been determined how many at this time.

Eighty firefighters, seven helicopters, heavy equipment and support personnel are on site to fight this blaze.

FULL COVERAGE: Wildfires burning around B.C.

The wildfire has prompted the evacuation of the entire village of Cache Creek, where a local state of emergency has also been declared.

This fire has also prompted the the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to order an evacuation of the following properties:

  • 5004 Hwy 97
  • 5293, 5675 – 342 Rd
  • 5848 Clinton-Loon Lake FSR
  • 5472, 5676, 5724, 5820, 5834, 5872, 5876, 5884, 5924, 5993 -3400 Rd
  • 4864, 4980 Hwy 97
  • 4880, 4896, 4904, 4908, 4920, 4936 Goble Frontage Rd
  • 2180 Scottie Creek Rd
  • 2156, 2161, 2185, 2188, 2191, 2205, 2257, 2258, 2300, 2305, 2392, 2393, 2397, 3195 Back Valley Rd
  • 1015, 1020, 1041, 1044 Cody Rd
  • 3876, 3892, 3912, 3948, 3996, 4016, 4024, 4028, 4032, 4040, 4048, 4052, 4060, 4068, 4072, 4080, 4088, 4132, 4160, 4164, 4168, 4176, 4180, 4188, 4152, 4192, 4196 Hills Frontage Rd
  • 2440, 2450, 2502, 2520, 2522, 2524, 2530, 2536, 2540, 2811, 2812, 2949, 2993, 3265, 3269, 3419, 3430, 3476, 3540, 3580, 4276, 4460, 4472, Hwy 97
  • 2628 Hwy 99
  • 3515, 3540 Jackson Rd
  • 925 Patterson Rd
  • 992, 1004, 1016 Ray Rd
  • 1867, 2073 Trans-Canada Hwy
  • 1029, 1080, 1046, 897, 869, 1066, 1034, 1049, 992, 1022, 653, 1097, 1037 Hwy 97C
  • 1201, 529, 1277, Tumble Weed Rd.
  • 488, 496, 508 Empter Frontage Rd.
  • 1400 Coyote Valley Rd.
  • 785, 828, Airport Rd.

A full list of evacuation orders and alerts can be found on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District website.

Darin Minnabarriet

Darin Minnabarriet walks to his house that survived a wildfire to empty his freezer on the Ashcroft First Nation, as a fire burns on a mountain in the distance near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Darin Minnabarriet

Darin Minnabarriet ties a garbage bag after emptying his freezer at his house that survived a wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cross

Fire retardant coats a cross at a cemetery on the Ashcroft First Nation where numerous homes were destroyed by wildfire, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nevaeh Porter

Nevaeh Porter, 8, reacts while viewing the remains of her home where she lived with her mom and grandparents that was destroyed by wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Page

A burnt page from a book is seen on the ground near the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017. B.C. government officials now estimate that 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires burning in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2017: Current location of wildfires around the province

An evacuation alert is also in place for some addresses near Loon Lake.

Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the entire area around Loon Lake as identified:

  • From 15 Loon Lake Rd to 3250 Loon Lake Rd
  • From 3094 Stevens Rd to 3087 Stevens Rd
  • 98, 125, 145, 164, 200 Cornell Rd
  • 5296 Hwy 97
  • 1280, 1284 Rensch Rd
  • 1090, 1134, 1190 Tomlin Rd

Residents at those addresses should be ready to move at a moment’s notice.

Evacuees from Ashcroft and Cache Creek are going to evacuation centres in Kamloops. There they are finding supplies and support.

Production has been suspended at Norbord’s wood panel mill in 100 Mile House.

LISTEN: Jon McComb speaks to Chief Greg Blain with the Ashcroft Indian Band


Story continues below

Norbord says all of the mill’s employees have safely left the site, with no reported injuries, and the site was secure at the time of the evacuation.

Meanwhile, a wildfire estimated at 897 hectares is burning close to Dunn Lake and it is zero per cent contained.

The Wildfire Service is responding to two wildfires near Dunn Lake, one to the west and one to the north. These fires are expected to run together to form one larger fire with a combined size of 1,300 hectares.

Some structures are threatened but none have been destroyed by this fire.

An evacuation order is in effect due to this fire and more information can be found on the Thompson Nicola Regional District website.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ashcroft
Ashcroft fire
BC Fire
BC Wildfire
BC wildfire 2017
BC wildfires
Firefighters

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News