Ashcroft wildfire grows to 4,400 hectares: Evacuation orders remain in place

The Ashcroft wildfire has grown to 4,400 hectares and numerous evacuation orders remain in place on Monday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says structures have been lost due to this fire but it has not been determined how many at this time.

Eighty firefighters, seven helicopters, heavy equipment and support personnel are on site to fight this blaze.

The wildfire has prompted the evacuation of the entire village of Cache Creek, where a local state of emergency has also been declared.

This fire has also prompted the the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to order an evacuation of the following properties:

5004 Hwy 97

5293, 5675 – 342 Rd

5848 Clinton-Loon Lake FSR

5472, 5676, 5724, 5820, 5834, 5872, 5876, 5884, 5924, 5993 -3400 Rd

4864, 4980 Hwy 97

4880, 4896, 4904, 4908, 4920, 4936 Goble Frontage Rd

2180 Scottie Creek Rd

2156, 2161, 2185, 2188, 2191, 2205, 2257, 2258, 2300, 2305, 2392, 2393, 2397, 3195 Back Valley Rd

1015, 1020, 1041, 1044 Cody Rd

3876, 3892, 3912, 3948, 3996, 4016, 4024, 4028, 4032, 4040, 4048, 4052, 4060, 4068, 4072, 4080, 4088, 4132, 4160, 4164, 4168, 4176, 4180, 4188, 4152, 4192, 4196 Hills Frontage Rd

2440, 2450, 2502, 2520, 2522, 2524, 2530, 2536, 2540, 2811, 2812, 2949, 2993, 3265, 3269, 3419, 3430, 3476, 3540, 3580, 4276, 4460, 4472, Hwy 97

2628 Hwy 99

3515, 3540 Jackson Rd

925 Patterson Rd

992, 1004, 1016 Ray Rd

1867, 2073 Trans-Canada Hwy

1029, 1080, 1046, 897, 869, 1066, 1034, 1049, 992, 1022, 653, 1097, 1037 Hwy 97C

1201, 529, 1277, Tumble Weed Rd.

488, 496, 508 Empter Frontage Rd.

1400 Coyote Valley Rd.

785, 828, Airport Rd.

A full list of evacuation orders and alerts can be found on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District website.

An evacuation alert is also in place for some addresses near Loon Lake.

Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the entire area around Loon Lake as identified:

From 15 Loon Lake Rd to 3250 Loon Lake Rd

From 3094 Stevens Rd to 3087 Stevens Rd

98, 125, 145, 164, 200 Cornell Rd

5296 Hwy 97

1280, 1284 Rensch Rd

1090, 1134, 1190 Tomlin Rd

Residents at those addresses should be ready to move at a moment’s notice.

Evacuees from Ashcroft and Cache Creek are going to evacuation centres in Kamloops. There they are finding supplies and support.

Production has been suspended at Norbord’s wood panel mill in 100 Mile House.

Norbord says all of the mill’s employees have safely left the site, with no reported injuries, and the site was secure at the time of the evacuation.

Meanwhile, a wildfire estimated at 897 hectares is burning close to Dunn Lake and it is zero per cent contained.

The Wildfire Service is responding to two wildfires near Dunn Lake, one to the west and one to the north. These fires are expected to run together to form one larger fire with a combined size of 1,300 hectares.

Some structures are threatened but none have been destroyed by this fire.

An evacuation order is in effect due to this fire and more information can be found on the Thompson Nicola Regional District website.