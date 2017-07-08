B.C. wildfires map 2017: Current location of wildfires around the province

More than 180 wildfires are currently burning around B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has provided a map of where the fires are located (it may not load in high traffic times so you might need to be patient).

The map is accurate as of 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, although the wildfire situation may change at any time. The larger flames on the map are considered ‘wildfires of note‘.

There are currently 10 wildfires of note in B.C.

There are three major wildfires burning in the area of Williams Lake on Saturday.

A 1,000 hectare fire is burning in the Wildwood area/Williams Lake Airport (YWL), which is just north of Williams Lake. It is zero per cent contained at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Williams Lake Airport remains closed to commercial and private aircraft. It is open to firefighting crews only.

The Chief William fire, located at 150 Mile House, which is just south of Williams Lake, is estimated to be about 2,000 hectares in size. It is zero per cent contained at this time.

Finally, the Spokin Lake Road Fire, burning near Spokin Lake, which is located approximately 20 kilometres east of Williams Lake, is about 100 hectares in size. It is also zero percent contained.

Hundreds of home owners have been evacuated due to these fires.

The Gustafsen wildfire, is burning near the Gustafsen North Forest Service Road, just west of 100 Mile House. It is currently estimated to be 3,200 hectares large but smoke being generated by the fire is making it difficult to ascertain its exact size. It is zero per cent contained.

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes due to this aggressive wildfire.

Princeton:

A wildfire burning 10 kilometres northeast of Princeton is estimated to be 1,500 hectares in size and is zero per cent contained.

A mandatory Evacuation Order now includes 60 total properties. The order includes Highway 5A between Summers Creek Road and Dry Lake, approximately 10 kilometres north of Princeton and the first 20 kilometers of Summer Creek Road.

A wildfire estimated to be 4,000 hectares in size is burning near Ashcroft.

Structures have been impacted by this fire but officials say due to poor visibility, it is not possible at this time to determine the number of structures that have been affected.

Smoke is visible from Highway 97C.

The wildfire has prompted an evacuation order for the entire village of Cache Creek.

Ashcroft Hospital has also been temporarily closed.

Thuya Lake

A 100 hectare fire is currently burning near Thuya Lake Road, four kilometres southwest of Little Fort. It is zero per cent contained and has prompted evacuation orders and alerts.

Dunn Lake

In addition, a 120 hectare fire is burning three kilometres northeast of Little Fort. It is zero per cent contained and while it is two fires, one north and one west of Dunn Lake, the fires are expected to combine and form one fire at some point.

Quesnel (Dragon Mountain)

The Dragon Mountain fire, burning approximately 25 kilometres southeast of Quesnel, is an estimated 500 hectares in size. It is zero per cent contained and no further details are available at this time.

Harrison Lake East

The Harrison Lake East fire is also still considered a wildfire of note, and is currently 20 per cent contained. An Area Restriction Order and a Forest Service Road Closure has been issued to clear this area of recreationalists.