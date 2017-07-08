B.C. wildfires 2017: How you can help

With more than 180 wildfires burning around B.C. on Saturday and more than 38,000 people across B.C’s interior and Cariboo regions displaced by the fire, many are wondering how they can help those in need.

People around B.C. are offer to help in any way they can.

B.C. Wildfire Service and Drive BC both have information lines set up with all the latest information.

For B.C. wildfire info call 1-888-336-7378

For B.C. highway conditions call 1-800-550-4997

To report wildfires call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555.

Evacuation Centres:

The United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo is coordinating efforts in Kamloops to assist those who have checked in at the evacuation centre.

At this time, they are asking people not to bring donations to the evacuation centre. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is working with the Canadian Red Cross to coordinate supplies, so they are asking people to stay tuned for information on needs as they arise.

If any fire evacuee had to leave without medications or pet medications, any pharmacy can help arrange to get a prescription transfer or emergency fill.

London Drugs is also offering help:

Offers of help online:

A group that used to be dedicated to help evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires last year has now been converted to help residents displaced by the B.C. wildfires. Many comments on the page are offering food, shelter, help with animals and ways to connect those who have been displaced.

A Facebook page has also been set up to specifically to help evacuees with livestock. ‘BC’s Emergency Livestock /Animal Evacuation Group was created for evacuees who need help and for those who are able to offer help.

The Desert Park Exhibition Society in Osoyoos is helping horse owner by offering free board for horses affected by the Princeton fire.

If you are an evacuee and have pets, this Facebook page has been set up to help coordinate efforts to find foster homes while people are staying in emergency shelters.

BC LIVESTOCK IN KAMLOOPS has pens for animals, the front pens are open and available 24 / 7, please contact Cheryl Newman (250) 320-0870 — Diane Lingren (@tiggerlingren) July 8, 2017

Our friends at Sundance Ranch on 97c south of Ashcroft are taking in horses if you need a safe place for your horses #BCwildfires — Steve Hatcher (@WineCharlatan) July 8, 2017

A 100 Mile House Wildfire Evacuee Support Facebook group has more than 660 members, many offering places to stay and sharing information.

For those in the Kamloops area, this Facebook page has been created to pool resources.

Companies offering help:

A number of companies around B.C. have offered help to those fire evacuees.

Telus says evacuees will have all domestic voice, text and data overages waived until July 21.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says anyone with questions about their home or business insurance can call their insurance representative or IBC’s Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844‑2ask‑IBC.

If you're an Intact customer affected by the BC fires, please call 1-866-464-2424 to talk to a Representative #bcfires #bcwildfires #ibc — Intact Insurance (@intactinsurance) July 8, 2017

If you know of any other organizations or are coordinating offers of help yourself, please leave a comment below and let us know.