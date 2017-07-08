Facebook group set up to help B.C. wildfire evacuees with livestock

With more than 180 wildfires burning around B.C. and more than 38,000 people on evacuation order, groups are being set up online to help those displaced by the wildfires.

One Facebook group has been set up specifically to help evacuees with livestock.

‘BC’s Emergency Livestock /Animal Evacuation Group‘ was created for evacuees who need help and for those who are able to offer help.

A wildfire animal rescue map has been set up to help plot out exact locations where people can offer trailers or pasture to people in need as well as plot out if they need trailers or trucks to haul livestock.

British Columbia is under a province-wide state of emergency as wildfires that have forced thousands from their homes show no sign of abating.

The wildfires have closed a number of major highways.

A smokey skies and air quality advisory has been issued by Environment Canada in the areas of Cariboo, Thompson, Shuswap, Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon and Nicola regions due to the wildfires.

Todd Stone, B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure has declared a provincial state of emergency for the first time in 14 years.