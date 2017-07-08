BC wildfires lead to a number of highway closures

British Columbia is under a province-wide state of emergency as wildfires that have forced thousands from their homes show no sign of abating.

The wildfires have closed a number of major highways.

Highway 1 is still closed in both directions between Ashcroft and Cache Creek. A 15-kilometre portion of the highway starting 10 kilometres west of Cache Creek is also closed.

There is also a closure on Highway 1 westbound, four kilometres west of Savona.

Highway 97 is closed from Cache Creek to Clinton. The highway is also closed from 100 Mile House to 17 kilometres north of Lac la Hache. It’s also shut down 15 kilometres south of Quesnel.

Highway 5A is closed at Highway 3 in Princeton and at Coalmont road. Highway 24 is being proposed as an alternate route, along with Highway 12.

– With files from The Canadian Press