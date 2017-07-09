B.C. Wildfires 2017: crews battle fires as dry, windy weather continues

More than 180 wildfires are burning across B.C. Sunday as thousands of people flee flames that have terrified several communities.

On Saturday, nearly 100 new fires sprang up and crews were battling a total of at more than 180 blazes, many of which remained uncontained.

The continuing hot, dry and often windy conditions are making it a desperate struggle, one that evacuees throughout the region are watching with increasing anxiety.

The province has been marshalling all the personnel it can to battle the flames, protect property and keep people safe.

More than 1,000 firefighters are on scene, supported by heavy equipment and helicopters. Another 600 personnel are backing them up, plus some 200 contractors, and an additional 260 firefighters are being recruited from other parts of Canada.

The province is still in a state of emergency and there may be no relief in sight as conditions in parts of B.C. stay tinder dry and winds threaten to stoke a number of existing fires.

The three biggest fires range in size from approximately 14 to 20 square kilometres and have forced thousands of people from their homes in the communities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, 100 Mile House, 105 Mile House, 108 Mile House, 150 Mile House and the Alexis Creek area.

Precise evacuee numbers for the entire province were not released Saturday, but the Cariboo Regional District estimated that as many as 6,000 people were forced from their homes.

More evacuation orders and alerts came in overnight, including in Williams Lake where several fires continue to burn out of control.

The communities of Alexis Creek and Hanceville along Highway 20, as well as the Lexington subdivision, between Williams Lake and 150 Mile House, have been evacuated. There are also reports that some houses on Lexington Road have been destroyed.

There are also fires in Wildwood, Spokin Lake and 150 Mile House.

In 100 Mile House, the Gustafsen Wildfire has scorched more than 3,200 hectares and could grow depending on wind conditions.

“The wind is picking up,” fire information officer Heather Rice said. “Worst-case scenarios are strong winds, gusty winds coming from the west or from the east.”

More than 60 firefighters will be back on scene in Princeton Sunday to fight a fire that has now scorched at least 1,500 hectares.

Efforts to scale back the fire on Saturday were hampered by thick smoke blanketing the area. Officials aren’t sure how many properties have burned down but the fire is still about 10 kilometres from the town of Princeton. Residents in the area have been told they may have to leave at a moment’s notice.

One of the biggest and fiercest wildfires is burning near Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

The fire exploded on Friday, growing to more than 4,000 hectares in size. Several properties are thought to be lost in Ashcroft, including almost half of the properties on the Ashcroft Reserve.

Fire has also prompted evacuation orders for the entire village of Cache Creek. Fourteen more properties on Scottie Creek Road were also ordered out Saturday night. All 30 trailers in the Boston Flats mobile home park have also been decimated.

Cliff Chapman, the deputy manager at the Kamloops Fire Centre, suggested Saturday was a day he’d never forget.

“I’ve been in this business for 17 years, from crew all the way up to where I am now, and I haven’t experienced a day like we experienced yesterday,” he said.

