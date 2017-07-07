Evacuations ordered due to 50-hectare wildfire burning in Ashcroft, B.C.

As temperatures continue to rise across B.C., multiple fires continue to burn across the region.

In Ashcroft, a fire estimated at 50-hectares in size has prompted immediate evacuations, according to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) there are structures under threat.

The BCWS said structures have been impacted by the fire and tactical evacuations are in effect.

The wildfire was discovered on Thursday. The Ashcroft fire department, Cache Creek fire department and local authorities are currently on site battling the blaze.

Smoke can be seen all the way from Highway 97C.

Highway 1 and Highway 97C have been closed near Ashcroft due to the fire.

#BCHwy1 and #BCHwy97C CLOSED near #AshcroftBC due to forest fires. Use alternate route — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 7, 2017

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.