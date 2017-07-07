Fire Watch BC

July 7, 2017 5:17 pm
Updated: July 7, 2017 5:25 pm

Evacuations ordered due to 50-hectare wildfire burning in Ashcroft, B.C.

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

Global BC camera operator Pat Bell captured some images of horses fleeing a wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C. Friday afternoon.

As temperatures continue to rise across B.C., multiple fires continue to burn across the region.

In Ashcroft, a fire estimated at 50-hectares in size has prompted immediate evacuations, according to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) there are structures under threat.

MORE: Complete BC Wildfire coverage 

The BCWS said structures have been impacted by the fire and tactical evacuations are in effect.

READ MORE: Evacuation order expanded due to wildfire burning west of 100 Mile House, B.C.

The wildfire was discovered on Thursday. The Ashcroft fire department, Cache Creek fire department and local authorities are currently on site battling the blaze.

Ashcroft-fire

A fire is burning in Ashcroft, B.C.

Duane Church
Ashcroft Fire2

A fire is burning in Ashcroft, B.C.

Jenny Littlewood

Smoke can be seen all the way from Highway 97C.

Highway 1 and Highway 97C have been closed near Ashcroft due to the fire.

WATCH: Horses flee fire near Ashcroft

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

