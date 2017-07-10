Canada
100 Mile House under evacuation order amid fast-moving wildfire

The entire District of 100 Mile House is under an evacuation order amid a “rapidly moving” wildfire that is threatening homes and businesses.

Mayor Mitch Campsall issued the order after the wildfire located near the Gustafsen North Forest Service Road grew to 5,000 hectares as of 6:33 p.m. on Sunday.

The order was issued due to the “potential danger of life and health.”

It applies to “all properties and businesses within the District of 100 Mile House municipal boundaries.”

Evacuees are being asked to go to Prince George as Kamloops is already overwhelmed, said Al Richmond, chair of the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

“We ask folks to remain calm and proceed in an orderly fashion, that there’s not a panic… but they do need to move quickly and in an orderly manner to evacuate themselves from any potential harm,” he said.

People are being asked to leave via Highway 97 to Highway 24 and proceed to Little Fort, then proceed to Prince George via Highway 5 and Highway 16.

