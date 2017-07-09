BC Wildfires 2017: Provincial parks closed due to ‘severe’ wildfire hazard
The wildfires burning across large swaths of British Columbia have led to the closure of provincial parks.
A provincewide state of emergency was declared after more than 173 fires ignited Friday. On Saturday, nearly 100 new fires sprang up and crews were battling a total of at least 183 blazes, many of which remained uncontained.
READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2017: Current location of wildfires around the province
Wells Gray Provincial Park, located in the Cariboo region, is closed until further notice, according to BC Parks.
Carp Lake Provincial Park, located north of Prince George, is also closed “due to a wildfire burning in the area which has the potential to cut off access to and from the park,” BC Parks said.
WATCH: B.C. wildfires
The following parks and protected areas should not be accessed “due to severe wildfire hazard.”
Beaver Valley Provincial Park
Becher’s Prairie Provincial Park
Betty Wendle Provincial Park
Big Bar Provincial Park
Big Basin Provincial Park
Big Creek Ecological Reserve
Big Creek Provincial Park
Bowron Lake Provincial Park
Bridge Lake Provincial Park
Bull Canyon Provincial Park
Canim Beach Provincial Park
Cardiff Mountain Ecological Reserve
Cariboo Mountains Provincial Park
Cariboo Nature Provincial Park
Cariboo River Provincial Park
Cedar Point Class C Provincial Park
Chasm Ecological Reserve
Chasm Provincial Park
Churn Creek Protected Area
Copper Johnny Provincial Park
Cottonwood River Provincial Park
Crater Lake Provincial Park
Dante’s Inferno Provincial Park
Doc English Bluff Ecological Reserve
Donnely Lake Provincial Park
Downing Provincial Park
Dragon Mountain Provincial Park
Edge Hills Provincial Park
Eleven Sisters Provincial Park
Flat Lakes Provincial Park
Fraser River Breaks Provincial Park
French Bar Provincial Park
Green Lake Provincial Park
Homathko River – Tatlayoko Protected Area
Horsefly Lake Provincial Park
Ilgachuz Ecological Reserve
Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park
Junction Sheep Range Provincial Park
Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park
Lac La Hache Provincial Park
Long Creek Provincial Park
Marble Range Provincial Park
Moose Valley Provincial Park
Mount Tinsdale Ecological Reserve
Narcosli Ecological Reserve
Nazko Lake Provincial Park
Nuntsi Provincial Park
Patterson Lake Provincial Park
Pinnacles Provincial Park
Puntchezacut Lake Provincial Park
Punti Island Provincial Park
Quesnel Lake Provincial Park
Rainbow / Q’iwentem Provincial Park
Redbrush Provincial Park
Ruth Lake Provincial Park
Schoolhouse Provincial Park
Ten Mile Lake Provincial Park
Titetown Provincial Park
Ts’ilʔos Provincial Park
Westwick Lake Ecological Reserve
White Pelican Provincial Park
– With files from The Canadian Press
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.