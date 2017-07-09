BC Wildfires 2017: Provincial parks closed due to ‘severe’ wildfire hazard

The wildfires burning across large swaths of British Columbia have led to the closure of provincial parks.

A provincewide state of emergency was declared after more than 173 fires ignited Friday. On Saturday, nearly 100 new fires sprang up and crews were battling a total of at least 183 blazes, many of which remained uncontained.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2017: Current location of wildfires around the province

Wells Gray Provincial Park, located in the Cariboo region, is closed until further notice, according to BC Parks.

Carp Lake Provincial Park, located north of Prince George, is also closed “due to a wildfire burning in the area which has the potential to cut off access to and from the park,” BC Parks said.

WATCH: B.C. wildfires

The following parks and protected areas should not be accessed “due to severe wildfire hazard.”

Beaver Valley Provincial Park

Becher’s Prairie Provincial Park

Betty Wendle Provincial Park

Big Bar Provincial Park

Big Basin Provincial Park

Big Creek Ecological Reserve

Big Creek Provincial Park

Bowron Lake Provincial Park

Bridge Lake Provincial Park

Bull Canyon Provincial Park

Canim Beach Provincial Park

Cardiff Mountain Ecological Reserve

Cariboo Mountains Provincial Park

Cariboo Nature Provincial Park

Cariboo River Provincial Park

Cedar Point Class C Provincial Park

Chasm Ecological Reserve

Chasm Provincial Park

Churn Creek Protected Area

Copper Johnny Provincial Park

Cottonwood River Provincial Park

Crater Lake Provincial Park

Dante’s Inferno Provincial Park

Doc English Bluff Ecological Reserve

Donnely Lake Provincial Park

Downing Provincial Park

Dragon Mountain Provincial Park

Edge Hills Provincial Park

Eleven Sisters Provincial Park

Flat Lakes Provincial Park

Fraser River Breaks Provincial Park

French Bar Provincial Park

Green Lake Provincial Park

Homathko River – Tatlayoko Protected Area

Horsefly Lake Provincial Park

Ilgachuz Ecological Reserve

Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park

Junction Sheep Range Provincial Park

Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park

Lac La Hache Provincial Park

Long Creek Provincial Park

Marble Range Provincial Park

Moose Valley Provincial Park

Mount Tinsdale Ecological Reserve

Narcosli Ecological Reserve

Nazko Lake Provincial Park

Nuntsi Provincial Park

Patterson Lake Provincial Park

Pinnacles Provincial Park

Puntchezacut Lake Provincial Park

Punti Island Provincial Park

Quesnel Lake Provincial Park

Rainbow / Q’iwentem Provincial Park

Redbrush Provincial Park

Ruth Lake Provincial Park

Schoolhouse Provincial Park

Ten Mile Lake Provincial Park

Titetown Provincial Park

Ts’ilʔos Provincial Park

Westwick Lake Ecological Reserve

White Pelican Provincial Park

– With files from The Canadian Press