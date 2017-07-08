Fire Watch BC

July 8, 2017 4:10 pm

Smokey skies, air quality advisory in effect for parts of B.C. due to wildfires

By Online News Producer  Global News

A firefighting helicopter flies past smoke in the air from a wildfire burning near Ashcroft, B.C., at sunset on Friday July 7, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A smokey skies and air quality advisory has been issued by Environment Canada due to wildfires burning in many parts of the province.

Smoke is leading to poor air quality and poor visibility in the areas of Cariboo, Thompson, Shuswap, Okanagan, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon and Nicola regions.

The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, is urging everyone in these areas to avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways contact your health care provider.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

FULL COVERAGE: Wildfires burning around B.C.

Environment Canada says a “heavy bluish-white haze,” possibly accompanied by the smell of smoke, is a clear indication that smoke concentrations are higher than usual.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Individuals are urged to stay inside if they have difficulty breathing.

For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.

Emergency situation as 173 new fires start in B.C.
B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires burn
Princeton fire aerial – John Litherland

An aerial photo of the Princeton Wildfire, July 7, 2017.

Contributed: John Litherland/ Global Okanagan
Helicopter

A firefighting helicopter flies past smoke in the air from a wildfire burning near Ashcroft, B.C., at sunset on Friday July 7, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
princetonwildfire
Horses flee fire near Ashcroft

Global BC camera operator Pat Bell captured some images of horses fleeing a wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C. Friday afternoon.

