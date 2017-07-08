Canada
July 8, 2017 1:49 pm

Help for horse owners affected by Princeton-area wildfire

The Desert Park Exhibition Society in Osoyoos is offering free board for horse owners affected by the Princeton fire.

The facility is home to a race track, but also has five barns with stalls.

Horse owners must be able to bring their animals to the facility.

Anyone in need of this service can call Gina at (250) 462-0906.

