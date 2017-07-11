BC Wildfire

July 11, 2017 10:11 am

Video shows terrifying drive to escape B.C. wildfire

By Online News Producer  Global News

Stunning video posted to social media appears to show a resident fleeing B.C. wildfires along Hwy. 20 near Hanceville.

Dramatic video shared to social media shows two people making a terrifying drive to escape the Hanceville fires, about  60 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake.

The video, posted on Twitter by Sally Atiken, was taken along Highway 20 as the duo escaped the encroaching flames.

“Holy smokes,” Atiken can be heard saying.

The intense smoke is making the drive very treacherous and at some moments the car is surrounded by flames on both sides of the road.

“Oh man, go way to the left,” Atiken says in the video. “Can we get through there? The power lines are dead.”

“Oh my goodness, I would go fast.”

A number of fires are burning in the Hanceville area. These fires are estimated to be about 10,000 hectares combined but an accurate size estimate is difficult to ascertain due to poor visibility.

Highway 20 is open to eastbound traffic only as the Hanceville fires continues to grow.

