New drone footage shows homes destroyed in Loon Lake due to wildfire

New drone footage released by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) shows a number of homes and structures destroyed in the small community of Loon Lake.

The Elephant Hill wildfire tore through the region, burning a number of homes while leaving some untouched.

The exact number of homes and structures destroyed has not been released at this time but a GoFundMe set up to raise money to rebuild the community says the volunteer fire hall was one of the structures that was burned down.

Some homeowners in Loon Lake feel they’ve been all but forgotten in the wildfire battle and took matters in their own hands to protect their homes.

They told Global News they went into the restricted areas and worked tirelessly for nearly a week, saying without their efforts, they estimate they could have lost up to 20 more homes.

“I don’t understand why it’s too unsafe for fire crews to go in there to fight these spot fires,” said one homeowner named Dylan, who didn’t want to give his last name.

“But we’re doing a fine job ourselves going in there and we have absolutely no training in that.”

The B.C. Wildfire Service says it is doing everything it can to safely protect the community.

Fire officials say entering a restricted area is against the law.

The community was evacuated on July 14 due to the fast-moving Elephant Hill wildfire.

They remain on evacuation order with no word on when they will be officially allowed home.