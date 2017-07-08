‘Driving through a little slice of hell’: B.C. residents post video driving fuel through Williams Lake wildfire

The driver of a truck hauling fuel to the Williams Lake Airport to refuel helicopters going to fight the fire describes driving through the flames as like “driving through a little slice of hell.”

Driver Trevor Clark and co-worker Alex Hinsche were hauling fuel from Prince George around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

A number of fires near Williams Lake scorched more than 1,000 hectares of land and chased hundreds of residents from their homes on Friday.

Clark and Hinsche were about two minutes from the airport when a wall of flame sprung up around them.

That’s when Hinsche started filming.

“The heat was insane,” he said. “It was just radiating all the way through the vehicle. The flames were very very close to the tank around our trailer.”

“It was really surreal, but at the same time it was really terrifying that we were right by forest fires.”

“[You] couldn’t see 30 feet ahead of you. And then all of a sudden, in front of you, everything just lit up.”

Hinsche said they kept going because they knew they were going to help fuel up the helicopters to fight the fires.

“Knowing that there’s a lot of people on the front lines, knowing that there’s people in the helicopters, that we could help them out and do anything that we can so that they can put the fire out is what means a lot to us,” he said.