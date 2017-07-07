City of Williams Lake on ‘standby’ as wildfires burn around the province

The City of Williams Lake is on “standby” amid news of wildfires that have gripped the entirety of the Cariboo Regional District.

In an email to Global News, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said that the city is preparing a news release and “setting up” a centre as wildfires rage around the province.

His email came after the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that the whole district has been “hit by lightning in multitude of places.”

“Fires are being reported faster than they can be written down — all over the Cariboo,” he said.

The statement advised people to leave their properties “immediately” if they were told to evacuate.

It came as reports emerged of a fire that flared up close to the Williams Lake airport.

Twitter user @rockdirtlogsMAK sent these videos that apparently show that blaze:

Right at Hwy 97 and Williams Lake Airport road… pic.twitter.com/28cSSCTbfQ — MAK (@RockDirtLogsMAK) July 7, 2017

