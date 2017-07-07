Princeton-area wildfire forces evacuations of children’s camp, 34 homes

A wildfire that has flared up along Highway 5A near Princeton has forced the evacuations of a children’s camp and 34 homes between Summers Creek Road and Dry Lake, said a news release from the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District on Friday.

The properties are located about 10 kilometres north of the town of Princeton; the BC Wildfire Service, the RCMP and Princeton’s fire service are on the scene.

A reception centre for evacuations was being set up at Princeton’s Riverside Community Centre at 148 Old Hedley Road on Friday, according to the regional district.

Highway 5A was closed in both directions at the junction with Highway 3, said DriveBC.

Camp Tulahead, which is located along Highway 5A in Princeton, was ordered evacuated by the local fire department as a “precautionary measure.”

Parent of child at camp tulahead says she received this email about children's camp being evacuated due to wildfire threat near #Princeton pic.twitter.com/Iu7a0i06zi — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 8, 2017

“The children are all safe and we will be in touch as soon as we are settled about the location,” said an email to parents.

This map shows the areas near Princeton that have been evacuated due to the wildfire:

Here’s a list of the evacuated properties: