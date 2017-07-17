BC Wildfire

More
BC Wildfire
July 17, 2017 3:23 pm

Ashcroft wildfire grows to 52,600 hectares: Officials confirm homes destroyed

By Online News Producer  Global News

The sky in the Loon Lake area this weekend.

Submitted
A A

The Ashcroft wildfire has now ballooned to 52,600 hectares in size and remains the biggest fire burning in B.C. right now.

Officials confirm homes in Ashcroft and Loon Lake have been destroyed due to the unpredictable wildfire that is still classified as “out of control.”

Global News has reached out to find out how many properties have been destroyed but crews have not been able to get in to these regions to assess the damage.

Photos from the evacuation of Loon Lake:

Fire activity in the region ramped up considerably on Saturday night due to the weather system that moved through.

“The cause of the growth in the last few days has definitely been due to the winds,” said fire information officer Max Birkner.

FULL COVERAGE: B.C. wildfires

The Ashcroft fire has forced a number of evacuations and placed other communities on alert.

Current evacuation orders:

  • East Clinton
  • Loon Lake
  • North of Ashcroft (including Boston Flats)
  • Village of Cache Creek
  • North of Cache Creek (towards Scottie Creek area)
  • West of Cache Creek (areas surrounding Bonaparte reserves)
  • East of Cache Creek (north side of Hwy 97 towards Skeetchestn)

Current evacuation alerts:

  • South East Clinton *NEW*
  • Green Lake South
  • Village of Clinton

WATCH: Evacuees from Ashcroft are also in Kamloops, and the fire they left behind is now the biggest in the province. It has tripled in size. Neetu Garcha has more:


Story continues below

Residents of Ashcroft say they have never seen anything like the Ashcroft Reserve wildfire.

“It’s unbelievable,” one resident told Global News.

Air quality in the region is poor and smoke and haze hangs in the air. The Ministry of Health is urging residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Anyone experiencing any of the following symptoms should contact their health care provider: difficulty breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways.

Exposure is of particular concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Fire officials tell Global News it would take an unseasonably significant rainfall to change the current situation.

MAP: Wildfires burning around B.C. right now

Ground crews and heavy equipment will continue to focus on building control lines in an effort to protect property adjacent to the Ashcroft fire, and will perform controlled burning operations to support these control lines if conditions allow.

Fire crews say air tankers may also be used to support these efforts. Crews and equipment will continue working to hold the fire on the west side of Highway 97, and to protect properties in the area.

Looters at B.C. fires typical in disasters expert

Wildfire burning near Ashcroft this past weekend.

Ashcroft-Cache Creek Fire2

Dropping fire retardant on the blaze near Ashcroft.

Barb Woodburn
Helicopter

A helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning on a mountain in Ashcroft, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. wildfires close parks in blow to tourism

B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines among the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats near Ashcroft, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017. B.C. government officials now estimate that 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires burning in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Wildfire situation ‘deteriorating’ B.C. official
Angie Thorne, Nevaeh Porter

Nevaeh Porter, 8, is comforted by her grandmother Angie Thorne as they view the remains of their home that was destroyed by wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kelsey Thorn, Nevaeh Porter

Kelsey Thorne holds her daughter Nevaeh Porter, 8, as they both cry while viewing the remains of their home where they lived with her parents that was destroyed by a wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, British Columbia, late Sunday, July 9, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Darin Minnabarriet

Darin Minnabarriet ties a garbage bag after emptying his freezer at his house that survived a wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Darin Minnabarriet

Darin Minnabarriet walks to his house that survived a wildfire to empty his freezer on the Ashcroft First Nation, as a fire burns on a mountain in the distance near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Horses

Horses that survived a wildfire stand outside a neighbouring home to feed after numerous homes were destroyed by fire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Worker

B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines among the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats near Ashcroft, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017. B.C. government officials now estimate that 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires burning in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kelsey Thorn, Nevaeh Porter

Kelsey Thorne holds her daughter Nevaeh Porter, 8, as they both cry after viewing the remains of their home where they lived with her parents that was destroyed by wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kelsey Thorn

Kelsey Thorne holds her cat that survived a wildfire after finding it on the property of her home that was destroyed on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC-wildfires_10

Smoke fills the air as a firefighting helicopter near Ashcroft, B.C., at sunset on Friday July 7, 2017.

The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ashcroft
Ashcroft Reserve fire
Ashcroft wildfire
Ashcroft Wildfire grows
Ashcroft Wildfire size
BC Wildfire
BC wildfires

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News