July 8, 2017 9:22 pm

PHOTOS: Wildfires burning around B.C.

By Online News Producer  Global News

The fire burning near Ashcroft. Courtesy: Duane Church

With more than 180 wildfires burning around B.C. on Saturday, residents are sharing images of intense flames, smoke and the hazy conditions created by the fires.

This is a look at some of those images as seen from residents in the communities.

Williams Lake:

There are three major wildfires burning in the area of Williams Lake on Saturday.

A 1,000 hectare fire is burning in the Wildwood area/Williams Lake Airport (YWL), which is just north of Williams Lake. It is zero per cent contained at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Williams Lake Airport remains closed to commercial and private aircraft. It is open to firefighting crews only.

The Chief William fire, located at 150 Mile House, which is just south of Williams Lake, is estimated to be about 2,000 hectares in size. It is zero per cent contained at this time.

Finally, the Spokin Lake Road Fire, burning near Spokin Lake, which is located approximately 20 kilometres east of Williams Lake, is about 100 hectares in size. It is also zero percent contained.

Hundreds of home have been evacuated due to these fires.

READ MORE: ‘Driving through a little slice of hell’: B.C. residents post video driving fuel through Williams Lake wildfire

A fire near the Williams Lake airport on July 7, 2017.

Global News

A fire burns near the Williams Lake Airport.

Global News

Williams Lake. Courtesy: Michael George Sanchez White

Williams Lake. Courtesy: Lydia Prentice-Clark

Williams Lake. Courtesy: Lydia Prentice-Clark

Haze in Williams Lake on Saturday, July 8. Courtesy: Bryan Miller

100 Mile House (Gustafsen wildfire):

The Gustafsen wildfire, is burning near the Gustafsen North Forest Service Road, just west of 100 Mile House. It is currently estimated to be 3,200 hectares large but smoke being generated by the fire is making it difficult to ascertain its exact size.  It is zero per cent contained.

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes due to this aggressive wildfire.

A photo of the fire at Horse Lake near 100 Mile House, B.C.

Dave Dickie

Aggressive fire is burning west of 100 Mile House.

Tom Schmid

Aggressive fire is burning west of 100 Mile House.

Tom Schmid

Aggressive fire is burning west of 100 Mile House.

Tom Schmid

Drone photo of the 260-hectare fire burning west of 100 Mile House.

Rob Hibbs

Air and ground crews are battling a forest fire west of 100 Mile House.

BC Wildfire Service

Courtesy: Maria Werring Morrow

Fire burning near 100 Mile House. Courtesy: Janice Sapp

Fire burning near 100 Mile House. Courtesy: Janice Sapp

Princeton:

A wildfire burning 10 kilometres northeast of Princeton is estimated to be 1,500 hectares in size and is zero per cent contained.

A mandatory Evacuation Order now includes 60 total properties. The order includes Highway 5A between Summers Creek Road and Dry Lake, approximately 10 kilometres north of Princeton and the first 20 kilometers of Summer Creek Road.

An aerial photo of the Princeton Wildfire, July 7, 2017.

Contributed: John Litherland/ Global Okanagan

The fire burning near Princeton. Courtesy: Orlando Ekkert

The fire burning near Princeton. Courtesy: Orlando Ekkert

The fire burning near Princeton. Courtesy: Orlando Ekkert

The fire burning near Princeton. Courtesy: Orlando Ekkert

Ashcroft:

A wildfire estimated to be 4,000 hectares in size is burning near Ashcroft.

Structures have been impacted by this fire but officials say due to poor visibility, it is not possible at this time to determine the number of structures that have been affected.

Smoke is visible from Highway 97C.

The wildfire has prompted an evacuation order for the entire village of Cache Creek.

Ashcroft Hospital has also been temporarily closed.

A wildfire burns on a mountain near Ashcroft, B.C., late Friday July 7, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The wildfire burning near Ashcroft on Friday, July 7. The Canadian Press.

A firefighting helicopter flies past smoke in the air from a wildfire burning near Ashcroft, B.C., at sunset on Friday July 7, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A fire is burning in Ashcroft, B.C.

Jenny Littlewood

A fire is burning in Ashcroft, B.C.

Duane Church

Global BC camera operator Pat Bell captured some images of horses fleeing a wildfire near Ashcroft, B.C. Friday afternoon.

The fire burning near Ashcroft. Courtesy: Duane Church

The fire burning near Ashcroft. Courtesy: Duane Church

The fire burning near Ashcroft. Courtesy: Duane Church

