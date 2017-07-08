PHOTOS: Wildfires burning around B.C.

With more than 180 wildfires burning around B.C. on Saturday, residents are sharing images of intense flames, smoke and the hazy conditions created by the fires.

This is a look at some of those images as seen from residents in the communities.

There are three major wildfires burning in the area of Williams Lake on Saturday.

A 1,000 hectare fire is burning in the Wildwood area/Williams Lake Airport (YWL), which is just north of Williams Lake. It is zero per cent contained at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Williams Lake Airport remains closed to commercial and private aircraft. It is open to firefighting crews only.

The Chief William fire, located at 150 Mile House, which is just south of Williams Lake, is estimated to be about 2,000 hectares in size. It is zero per cent contained at this time.

Finally, the Spokin Lake Road Fire, burning near Spokin Lake, which is located approximately 20 kilometres east of Williams Lake, is about 100 hectares in size. It is also zero percent contained.

Hundreds of home have been evacuated due to these fires.

READ MORE: ‘Driving through a little slice of hell’: B.C. residents post video driving fuel through Williams Lake wildfire

A look at some of the #bcwildfire damage we’re seeing as we begin assessments. Our crews captured these shots near #WilliamsLake. pic.twitter.com/Xp4iKLLO6b — BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 8, 2017

The after math of the fire from last night going through Williams Lake #BCwildfire @T_Clarky22 pic.twitter.com/AnDn3wwFfz — Alex Hinsche (@AH035) July 8, 2017

The Gustafsen wildfire, is burning near the Gustafsen North Forest Service Road, just west of 100 Mile House. It is currently estimated to be 3,200 hectares large but smoke being generated by the fire is making it difficult to ascertain its exact size. It is zero per cent contained.

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes due to this aggressive wildfire.

Princeton:

A wildfire burning 10 kilometres northeast of Princeton is estimated to be 1,500 hectares in size and is zero per cent contained.

A mandatory Evacuation Order now includes 60 total properties. The order includes Highway 5A between Summers Creek Road and Dry Lake, approximately 10 kilometres north of Princeton and the first 20 kilometers of Summer Creek Road.

A wildfire estimated to be 4,000 hectares in size is burning near Ashcroft.

Structures have been impacted by this fire but officials say due to poor visibility, it is not possible at this time to determine the number of structures that have been affected.

Smoke is visible from Highway 97C.

The wildfire has prompted an evacuation order for the entire village of Cache Creek.

Ashcroft Hospital has also been temporarily closed.