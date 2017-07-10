Weather
July 10, 2017 9:50 am

Weather forecast doesn’t spell much relief for B.C. wildfires

By News Anchor  CKNW

A wildfire burns on a mountain near Ashcroft, B.C., late Friday July 7, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The weather forecast isn’t giving firefighters much relief in the southern and central interior just yet.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says there is generally a dry, southwest flow across the Cariboo, all the way down toward Cache Creek in the western part of the southern interior for today and the next few days.

“There’s a tiny little trough today, another one on Wednesday, that could generate an isolated shower late in the afternoons, a slight chance of a thundershower, but it doesn’t look like any substantial lightning. The winds will be up a little in the afternoons, nothing significant, but even 20 km/h could be an issue, so we’ll look for that in the afternoons.”

