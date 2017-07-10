Weather forecast doesn’t spell much relief for B.C. wildfires

The weather forecast isn’t giving firefighters much relief in the southern and central interior just yet.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says there is generally a dry, southwest flow across the Cariboo, all the way down toward Cache Creek in the western part of the southern interior for today and the next few days.

“There’s a tiny little trough today, another one on Wednesday, that could generate an isolated shower late in the afternoons, a slight chance of a thundershower, but it doesn’t look like any substantial lightning. The winds will be up a little in the afternoons, nothing significant, but even 20 km/h could be an issue, so we’ll look for that in the afternoons.”