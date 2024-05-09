SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

B.C. officials to provide update on provincial wildfire outlook, unveil ‘new tools’

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 11:42 am
1 min read
Officials in British Columbia will be providing an update about upcoming seasonal hazards including wildfire risks, Thursday morning.

The update will be given by B.C. Minister of Emergency Management Bowin Ma, Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen.

Global News will be live streaming the press conference which is scheduled for 9 a.m.

New tools that will help people prepare and stay informed during emergencies will also be unveiled.

The BC Wildfire Service and BC River Forecast Centre will also be giving presentations.

Parts of B.C. are likely to enter “unfamiliar territory” with drought if there is another hot, dry summer, says the head of the province’s River Forecast Centre.

Dave Campbell says persistent drought conditions in the province stretch back to 2022, so the province is heading into this summer with “multi-year” precipitation deficits.

Satellite photos show rivers across the province running narrower and shallower than the same time in 2023, which was one of B.C.’s driest years on record.

With average snowpack levels lower than ever recorded in B.C., this past winter, Campbell says he’s expecting cumulative effects that could include water scarcity and other challenges.

— More to come …

