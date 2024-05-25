Wildfire burning out-of-control just north of Spences Bridge

See more sharing options

BC Wildfire Service said late Friday a wildfire was discovered about five kilometres north of Spences Bridge in B.C.’s Interior.

The Drinkwater Road wildfire is pegged at 30 hectares and is burning on a steep slope.

Officials said no structures were being threatened, but the fire is burning relatively close to Highway 1.

The Thompson River is between the highway and the wildfire.

On Saturday, there were 26 BC Wildfire Service personnel fighting the fire with support from two helicopters and a Birddog plane.

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused.

According to the latest census profile in 2021, Spences Bridge is home to 76 people.