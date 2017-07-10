1,500 hectare fire north of Princeton remains 0% contained and “out of control”

A 1,500 hectare fire burning north of Princeton, B.C. Monday remains zero per cent contained.

This fire is currently classified as “out of control” by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire first broke out on Friday along Highway 5A.

FULL COVERAGE: Wildfires burning around B.C.

Evacuation orders and alerts are in place because of this fire.

A mandatory Evacuation Order area has now been expanded to 301 total homes. The order includes Highway 5A between Cedar Creek Road and Dry Lake. It now includes all of Summer Creek Road and Missezula Lake. Anyone at nearby recreation sites are advised to leave immediately.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2017: Current location of wildfires around the province

An Emergency Support Services Reception Centre has been set up and all affected people and property owners within the Evacuation Order area are asked to register at the Riverside Community Centre in Princeton at 148 Old Hedley Rd. or call 250-293-6672. Information will be updated at www.rdos.bc.ca.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire status live updates: 230 fires, almost 10,000 evacuees

An advisory Evacuation Alert now includes all homes north of the Town of Princeton boundary along Highway 5A north to Cedar Creek Road and along Princeton Summerland Road north-east to Shinish Creek Road. This includes all homes on Sunflower Estates Road, Huey Road, McNamara Road, Hembrie Mountain Road, Pinewood Drive and Siwash Road. These areas are locally called Jura, Erris and Jellicoe. Homes are not required to evacuate but are asked to prepare if required to leave.