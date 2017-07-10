Saskatchewan sending crews to help battle B.C. wildfires

Saskatchewan is sending firefighters to help crews in B.C. battle the wildfire crisis in that province.

Around 225 wildfires were burning in B.C. on Monday morning, including five major fires in the Williams Lake area.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said the province is sending two tankers, one aircraft and 30 firefighters, along with incident command staff, to help with the state of emergency.

Wall said the crews can be recalled back to Saskatchewan if the need arises.

There is currently one active wildfire in Saskatchewan, just north of Île-à-la-Crosse, which has been contained.

There have been 110 reported wildfires in Saskatchewan so far in 2017, well below the five-year average of 308 for this time of year.