Fire Watch BC

More
Canada
July 10, 2017 12:42 pm
Updated: July 10, 2017 12:43 pm

Saskatchewan sending crews to help battle B.C. wildfires

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Smoke obscures the sun as a helicopter carrying a bucket battles the Gustafsen wildfire near 100 Mile House, B.C., on Saturday July 8, 2017. Saskatchewan is sending crews to B.C. to help with the wildfire crisis.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

Saskatchewan is sending firefighters to help crews in B.C. battle the wildfire crisis in that province.

Around 225 wildfires were burning in B.C. on Monday morning, including five major fires in the Williams Lake area.

FULL COVERAGE: Wildfires burning around B.C.

Story continues below

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said the province is sending two tankers, one aircraft and 30 firefighters, along with incident command staff, to help with the state of emergency.

Wall said the crews can be recalled back to Saskatchewan if the need arises.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2017: Current location of wildfires around the province

There is currently one active wildfire in Saskatchewan, just north of Île-à-la-Crosse, which has been contained.

There have been 110 reported wildfires in Saskatchewan so far in 2017, well below the five-year average of 308 for this time of year.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire
bc wildfire map
BC wildfire map 2017
BC wildfires
Brad Wall
Fire Watch BC
Map of wildfires in BC
Saskatchewan Wildfire Firefighters

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News