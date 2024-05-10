Suspect photos released in Victoria change room voyeurism case

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police investigators have released images of a suspect they believe is responsible for videotaping or taking pictures of women in a changing room.

Just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Victoria officers were called to a retail store on Douglas Street in the downtown core after a woman reportedly caught the suspect filming her in the store’s change room.

An employee confronted the suspect, who then fled the area.

View image in full screen Victoria police are looking to identify this suspect related to a voyeurism case. VicPD

Police describe the suspect as having thick black hair. He was wearing a plaid jacket with a bright logo on the back and the word “Blessed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.