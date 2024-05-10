Menu

Crime

B.C. government confirms cyberattack was from a ‘state actor’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
WATCH LIVE: B.C. government provides an update to cyberattack targeting government networks.
The B.C. government has confirmed that the cyberattack targeting government networks was from a “state actor.”

The head of B.C.’s Public Service, Shannon Salter, confirmed on Friday afternoon that the investigation continues but would not say which country attempted to get into B.C.’s databases.

She said the first cyberattack attempt was detected on April 10 and confirmed the following day.

Premier David Eby was briefed on April 17, and an email was sent to the public service on April 29.

Cabinet was briefed on Wednesday, the same day the premier’s office notified the public.

London Drugs investigates cyberattack and possible impact on personal information
On Thursday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said that the incident had not been a ransomware attack and that police and Cybersecurity Canada were involved in the investigation.

Farnworth said investigators had yet to find any evidence that sensitive information such as health records were accessed or compromised.

He also said the government held off on publicizing the incident because it was warned the system could be vulnerable to malicious actors until the problem was rectified.

In its Wednesday media release, the province said it has notified B.C.’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner and that it would “be as transparent as we can without compromising the investigation.”

With files from the Canadian Press

