Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

30th annual McHappy Day: Supporting B.C. families with sick children

On McHappy Day, a portion of proceeds from all menu items sold at McDonald’s will go towards charities.

2:25 McDonalds to mark 30th McHappy Day

ICBC customers set to receive $110 rebate as basic rates remain steady

B.C. Premier David Eby says ICBC customers will be receiving a $110 rebate.

Additionally, basic rates will remain unchanged until March 31, 2026, making it six years in a row with no increase, Eby said.

All personal and commercial ICBC customers who had an active eligible basic insurance policy in February 2024 will receive the rebate, totalling roughly 3.6 million policies, according to the province.

2:11 ICBC to hand out rebates

B.C. musician’s Canucks-themed video lands him a gig at Rogers Arena playoff pregame

Looking for a new pump-up video to get you ready for the Vancouver Canucks playoff run? Adam Kirschner has you covered.

The Vancouver-based musician and die-hard Canucks fan, who performs under the name Noble Son, recently released his new single ‘Slapshot!’ which features the singer decked out in a classic ‘flying skate’ jersey, backed by a band of referees.

Unlike much of the hockey fan-made media that circulates around playoff time, Slapshot! is more about the love of the game, and the feelings associated with it.

2:18 Vancouver musician’s Canucks-themed video takes off

Mama needs a break! B.C. bear drops cub to enjoy a backyard swing

A mother bear, with her cub dangling from her mouth, decided she needed to stop and have a little break in Coquitlam recently.

Mama and her cub were spotted in Susi Buonassisi’s backyard in Burke Mountain.

In video Buonassisi took of the incident, the bear spots a saucer tree swing and drops the cub from her mouth.

In what seems to be a bid to take a much-needed break and have some fun, the mama bear then spends a few moments trying to get into the swing.

1:04 Burke Mountain backyard bear swing

B.C. boxer carries on the family tradition, going for 1st Canadian title

“It’s big for me. After this I get to set up my future in the sport of boxing,” Bisla told This is BC.

For as long as he can remember contact sports have been his calling – anything from taekwondo to kickboxing.

Bisla and his brother were trained by their father, who also had some professional bouts back in the day.