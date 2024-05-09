Mama needs a break! B.C. bear drops cub to enjoy a backyard swing

Send this page to someone via email

A mother bear, with her cub dangling from her mouth, decided she needed to stop and have a little break in Coquitlam recently.

Mama and her cub were spotted in Susi Buonassisi’s backyard in Burke Mountain.

In video Buonassisi took of the incident, the beat spots a saucer tree swing and drops the cub from her mouth.

In what seems to be a bid to take a much-needed break and have some fun, the mama bear then spends a few moments trying to get into the swing.

Her cub wanders off but stays close by.

Eventually, mama bear gets on the swing and proceeds to enjoy a few moments of peace and quiet.