Environment

Mama needs a break! B.C. bear drops cub to enjoy a backyard swing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Burke Mountain backyard bear swing'
Burke Mountain backyard bear swing
A Global viewer in Coquitlam shares a hilarious video that shows a mother bear comically trying to get on a saucer tree swing, as her cub gets bored and wanders off.
A mother bear, with her cub dangling from her mouth, decided she needed to stop and have a little break in Coquitlam recently.

Mama and her cub were spotted in Susi Buonassisi’s backyard in Burke Mountain.

In video Buonassisi took of the incident, the beat spots a saucer tree swing and drops the cub from her mouth.

In what seems to be a bid to take a much-needed break and have some fun, the mama bear then spends a few moments trying to get into the swing.

Her cub wanders off but stays close by.

Eventually, mama bear gets on the swing and proceeds to enjoy a few moments of peace and quiet.

