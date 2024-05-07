30th annual McHappy Day: Supporting B.C. families with sick children

Wednesday May 8th marks the 30th year of celebrating McHappy Day, a day dedicated to rallying behind families with sick kids across Canada.

On McHappy Day a portion of proceeds from all menu items sold all day at McDonald’s will go towards Ronald McDonald’s House Charities (RMHC) and other children’s charities.

“McHappy Day is probably the biggest fundraiser that we have of the year. Because it is participatory for the whole province,” said Ronald McDonald House B.C., and Yukon CEO Richard Pass.

“The funds come in and support the families. There are 73 families that stay at the Ronald McDonald House every night and it is about 2000 families a year that we serve.”

McHappy Day helps support day-to-day operations at Ronald McDonald House, including one in Vancouver and the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Surrey.

According to RMH, 150 communities in B.C., were supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities’ programs in 2023, saving families more than $8.4M annually in out-of-pocket expenses such as accommodation, meals, and travel.

“We have two campaigns right now, our current one is the annual campaign which is where McHappy Day goes to,” said Ross.

“But we opened our house for 10 years ago and we’re in the process right now of raising capital funds to build a second house that will double our capacity to serve about 150 families a night. A lot of the families stay 150 nights to two years at a time and so we need to expand to turn away less families.”

This day hits close to home for families like the Relvas, from Kelowna, who spent over 380 days at Ronald McDonal House in Vancouver.

Back in 2016, Lindsay and Adam Relvas’ 3-year-old son Anthony was suddenly diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

“We were flown to Vancouver, not knowing where we were going to be, where people were going to stay and honestly what life was even going to look like. But I’ll never forget the day that our social worker told us that we had gotten a space at Ronald McDonald House,” said Lindsay Relvas.

“I truly, actually, have no idea what we would have done. We stayed there over two years. We did get to come home once in a while but knowing we had somewhere close to the hospital when an emergency would arise, we were right there.”

Ronald McDonald House became their home away from home while their son Anthony received lifesaving treatment.

“There’s playrooms, there’s outside areas and groups come in and cook meals for you so that when you’re just too tired to cook, it’s like they take care of you,” said Lindsay Relvas.

“Robert McDonald House truly takes care of you. I believe it’s the best place you never want to have to stay.”

The Kelowna family has now become dedicated supporters of the charity.

The Relvas get involved every McHappy Day by volunteering at their local McDonald’s and they’ve raised funds around Christmas. As well as, last year the family helped raise $50,000 through a dream rally.

“Something that we were adamant about, when we got out and our son completed his treatment, was that we wanted to make sure that we could do everything in our power to make sure that that house was still there for other families that needed it,” said Adam Relvas.

“We know how much of a resource it is and how much of a relief it was to have that place to stay and to relieve that financial burden – we had a place that we can kind of put some roots down and you’re surrounded by families and people that understand what you’re going through.”

Anthony is now cancer free, and he and his family continue to support McHappy Day as Ronald McDonald House has supported them.