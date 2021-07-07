‘Stark’ difference between those unvaccinated, fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Wednesday revealed some “stark” differences in statistics for those fully vaccinated and those who are not. Moe said for the month of June the province had just over 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases in which over 80 per cent were unvaccinated. Fewer than two per cent of positive cases were people who were fully vaccinated and under five per cent of hospitalizations were also fully vaccinated. Moe said there were also no ICU admissions or deaths for fully vaccinated people.